Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)

Name Description

Kimiyasu Marusaki Mr. Kimiyasu Marusaki was named President, Chief Director of Zinc & Lead Business and Representative Director of Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Zinc & Lead Business and Director of Sales in the Company.

Masaaki Yamagishi Mr. Masaaki Yamagishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration, Senior Director of System, Director of Business Planning, Director of Finance and Director inToho Zinc Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in June 2011 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Administration.

Tsutomu Imai Mr. Tsutomu Imai was named Executive Vice President, Manager of Chigirishima Smelter & Refinery Center, Director in Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977 and used to serve as Chief Director of Technology & Development, Director of Technology, Director of Development and Director of Intellectual Property.