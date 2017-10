Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)

Name Description

Yoshiaki Nakazato Mr. Yoshiaki Nakazato has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Office in Main Electronics Business Unit, Director of Business Planning, Senior Director of Related Business and Director of Functional Material Business in the Company.

Takeshi Kubota Mr. Takeshi Kubota has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Metal Mining Philippine Holdings Corporation, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Metal Business, Chief Director of Metal Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Harumasa Kurokawa Mr. Harumasa Kurokawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Materials Business and Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Office in Main Metals Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Akira Nozaki Mr. Akira Nozaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals Business and Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Metals Business in the Company.

Hiroshi Asahi Mr. Hiroshi Asahi has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Resources Business and Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in October 2013. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Resources Business in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Masahiro Morimoto Mr. Masahiro Morimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Accounting of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Business Office in Main Resources Business Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Resources Business in the Company.

Kazuhisa Nakano Mr. Kazuhisa Nakano has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Hitoshi Taimatsu Mr. Hitoshi Taimatsu has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a Guest Professor of Akita University.