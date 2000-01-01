DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masao Yamada
|63
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Katsuji Matsushita
|61
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenichi Sasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toshiro Sumida
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yasusumu Kaga
|61
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Yutaka Mitsune
|61
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Akira Ohtsuka
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akira Sekiguchi
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akira Sugawara
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Kiyoshi Yamada
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hiroshi Nakashio
|61
|2009
|Director
|
Eiji Hosoda
|64
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Yoshiko Koizumi
|73
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Kanaya
|2016
|Manager of Accounting & Finance
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masao Yamada
|Mr. Masao Yamada has been serving as President and Representative Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous positions include Senior Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office and Vice President in Eco Business & Recycle Company. He used to work in other three companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Shinshu University.
|
Katsuji Matsushita
|Mr. Katsuji Matsushita has been serving as Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., since July 2013. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary and working for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for MODERN ASIA ENVIRONMENTAL HOLDINGS INC. and Akita Zinc Co., Ltd.
|
Kenichi Sasaki
|
Toshiro Sumida
|
Yasusumu Kaga
|Mr. Yasusumu Kaga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries of the company including DOWA Electronics Materials Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in December 1985.
|
Yutaka Mitsune
|Mr. Yutaka Mitsune has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries including DOWA METALTECH Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.
|
Akira Ohtsuka
|
Akira Sekiguchi
|
Akira Sugawara
|
Kiyoshi Yamada
|
Hiroshi Nakashio
|Mr. Hiroshi Nakashio has been serving as Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 2008 and previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., and worked for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Eiji Hosoda
|Mr. Eiji Hosoda has been serving as Independent Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also working for Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. He is a professor of Keio University.
|
Yoshiko Koizumi
|Ms. Yoshiko Koizumi has been serving as Independent Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June June 2015. She is also serving as Director in Taiheiyo Cement Corporation as well as working for Japan Bar Association, International Civil and Commercial Law Centre Foundation and City-Yuwa Partners and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. She used to work for other companies, including Nishimura & Asahi and Bosch Corporation.
|
Hiroshi Kanaya
