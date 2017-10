Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (5901.T)

Name Description

Takao Nakai Mr. Takao Nakai has been serving as President and Representative Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. effective June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Vice President and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Atsuo Fujii Mr. Atsuo Fujii has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Representative Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since June 28, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company. He used to work for Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Masashi Gobun Mr. Masashi Gobun has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Information System in Main Administration Unit and Director of Accounting in Main Administration Unit in the Company.

Toshiyasu Gomi Mr. Toshiyasu Gomi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Labor in Main Administration Unit in the Company.

Tomomasa Maida Mr. Tomomasa Maida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since April 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

Mitsuo Arai Mr. Mitsuo Arai has been serving as Independent Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since June 2006. He is also working for an accounting firm. He used to work for Kokugakuin University and another accounting firm. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.

Kei Asatsuma Mr. Kei Asatsuma has been serving as Independent Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Partner in Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu.

Tsutao Katayama Mr. Tsutao Katayama has been serving as Independent Director in Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a Professor of Doshisha University.