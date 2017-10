Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098.T)

Name Description

Keiichi Sagawa Mr. Keiichi Sagawa has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988 and previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Shogo Ikeuchi Mr. Shogo Ikeuchi has been serving as Chief Human Resource Officer, CSO, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988 and previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masumi Minegishi Mr. Masumi Minegishi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shigeo Ohyagi Mr. Shigeo Ohyagi has been serving as Independent Director of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Teijin Limited, as well as working for JFE Holdings, Inc. and an association.