Okuma Corp (6103.T)
6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.22%)
¥80 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
¥6,470
Volume
272,300
272,300
Avg. Vol
334,816
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020
¥4,020
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshimaro Hanaki
|75
|2006
|President, Representative Director
|
Katsuyoshi Kitagawa
|62
|2014
|General Manager of Subsidiary, Director
|
Chikashi Horie
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration, Director of Human Resources
|
Jun Ieki
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Director of Materials, President of Subsidiary
|
Masato Ryoki
|64
|2015
|Senior Managing Director
|
Osamu Ishimaru
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales
|
Takeshi Yamamoto
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Overseas, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Kinya Komura
|51
|2017
|Director of Outside Production, Director
|
Harumitsu Senda
|53
|2017
|Chief Director of Technology, Director of Research & Development, Director
|
Tokuichi Okaya
|73
|1997
|Independent Director
|
Masatoshi Ozawa
|74
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Toshiaki Ogawa
|2017
|Manager of Tokyo Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yoshimaro Hanaki
|Mr. Yoshimaro Hanaki has been serving as President and Representative Director of OKUMA Corporation since June 2006. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Electrical Installation Business and Director of the Company. He previously served as President for a subsidiary, Okuma America Corporation, as well as Director for another Japan-based company.
|
Katsuyoshi Kitagawa
|Mr. Katsuyoshi Kitagawa has been serving as Director in OKUMA Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a Beijing-based subsidiary, since July 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Procurement, Director of Materials and Director of Outside Company Production in the Company. He used to sever as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary.
|
Chikashi Horie
|Mr. Chikashi Horie has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration and Director of Human Resources in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Manager of Business Planning Officer, Director of Production Reform, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Planning, Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Jun Ieki
|Mr. Jun Ieki has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System and Director of Materials in OKUMA Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985 and used to serve as Director of Research & Development, Manager of Technology Planning Office, Director of Product Development and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masato Ryoki
|Mr. Masato Ryoki has been serving as Senior Managing Director in OKUMA Corporation since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous title includes Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Chief Director of Manufacturing, Director of Production Technology and Executive Officer of the Company.
|
Osamu Ishimaru
|Mr. Osamu Ishimaru has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Osaka Branch Manager in the Company.
|
Takeshi Yamamoto
|Mr. Takeshi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Overseas of OKUMA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, Okuma America Corporation and Okuma Europe GmbH, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982 and used to serve as Director of Accounting, Director of Kanishi Manufacturing, Manager of Kanishi Plant, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kinya Komura
|Mr. Kinya Komura has been serving as Director of Outside Production and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company.
|
Harumitsu Senda
|Mr. Harumitsu Senda has been serving as Chief Director of Technology, Director of Research & Development and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Director of Child Technology in the Company.
|
Tokuichi Okaya
|Mr. Tokuichi Okaya has been serving as Independent Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 1997. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Okaya & Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. He is also working for Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.
|
Masatoshi Ozawa
|Mr. Masatoshi Ozawa has been serving as Independent Director of OKUMA Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in SINTOKOGIO, LTD. and also working for DAIDO Steel Group.
|
Toshiaki Ogawa
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yoshimaro Hanaki
|--
|
Katsuyoshi Kitagawa
|--
|
Chikashi Horie
|--
|
Jun Ieki
|--
|
Masato Ryoki
|--
|
Osamu Ishimaru
|--
|
Takeshi Yamamoto
|--
|
Kinya Komura
|--
|
Harumitsu Senda
|--
|
Tokuichi Okaya
|--
|
Masatoshi Ozawa
|--
|
Toshiaki Ogawa
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yoshimaro Hanaki
|0
|0
|
Katsuyoshi Kitagawa
|0
|0
|
Chikashi Horie
|0
|0
|
Jun Ieki
|0
|0
|
Masato Ryoki
|0
|0
|
Osamu Ishimaru
|0
|0
|
Takeshi Yamamoto
|0
|0
|
Kinya Komura
|0
|0
|
Harumitsu Senda
|0
|0
|
Tokuichi Okaya
|0
|0
|
Masatoshi Ozawa
|0
|0
|
Toshiaki Ogawa
|0
|0