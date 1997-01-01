Edition:
United Kingdom

Okuma Corp (6103.T)

6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,640JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥80 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
Volume
272,300
Avg. Vol
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshimaro Hanaki

75 2006 President, Representative Director

Katsuyoshi Kitagawa

62 2014 General Manager of Subsidiary, Director

Chikashi Horie

58 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration, Director of Human Resources

Jun Ieki

55 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Director of Materials, President of Subsidiary

Masato Ryoki

64 2015 Senior Managing Director

Osamu Ishimaru

58 2017 Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales

Takeshi Yamamoto

59 2017 Managing Director, Chief Director of Overseas, Chairman of Subsidiaries

Kinya Komura

51 2017 Director of Outside Production, Director

Harumitsu Senda

53 2017 Chief Director of Technology, Director of Research & Development, Director

Tokuichi Okaya

73 1997 Independent Director

Masatoshi Ozawa

74 2016 Independent Director

Toshiaki Ogawa

2017 Manager of Tokyo Office
Biographies

Name Description

Yoshimaro Hanaki

Mr. Yoshimaro Hanaki has been serving as President and Representative Director of OKUMA Corporation since June 2006. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Electrical Installation Business and Director of the Company. He previously served as President for a subsidiary, Okuma America Corporation, as well as Director for another Japan-based company.

Katsuyoshi Kitagawa

Mr. Katsuyoshi Kitagawa has been serving as Director in OKUMA Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a Beijing-based subsidiary, since July 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Procurement, Director of Materials and Director of Outside Company Production in the Company. He used to sever as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary.

Chikashi Horie

Mr. Chikashi Horie has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration and Director of Human Resources in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Manager of Business Planning Officer, Director of Production Reform, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Planning, Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Jun Ieki

Mr. Jun Ieki has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System and Director of Materials in OKUMA Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985 and used to serve as Director of Research & Development, Manager of Technology Planning Office, Director of Product Development and Executive Officer in the Company.

Masato Ryoki

Mr. Masato Ryoki has been serving as Senior Managing Director in OKUMA Corporation since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous title includes Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Chief Director of Manufacturing, Director of Production Technology and Executive Officer of the Company.

Osamu Ishimaru

Mr. Osamu Ishimaru has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Osaka Branch Manager in the Company.

Takeshi Yamamoto

Mr. Takeshi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Overseas of OKUMA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, Okuma America Corporation and Okuma Europe GmbH, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982 and used to serve as Director of Accounting, Director of Kanishi Manufacturing, Manager of Kanishi Plant, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kinya Komura

Mr. Kinya Komura has been serving as Director of Outside Production and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company.

Harumitsu Senda

Mr. Harumitsu Senda has been serving as Chief Director of Technology, Director of Research & Development and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Director of Child Technology in the Company.

Tokuichi Okaya

Mr. Tokuichi Okaya has been serving as Independent Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 1997. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Okaya & Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. He is also working for Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.

Masatoshi Ozawa

Mr. Masatoshi Ozawa has been serving as Independent Director of OKUMA Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in SINTOKOGIO, LTD. and also working for DAIDO Steel Group.

Toshiaki Ogawa

