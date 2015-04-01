Edition:
Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)

6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,322JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,313
Open
¥1,307
Day's High
¥1,323
Day's Low
¥1,303
Volume
2,113,000
Avg. Vol
1,708,325
52-wk High
¥1,383
52-wk Low
¥1,087

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mitsuo Okamoto

74 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tsutomu Isobe

56 2015 President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Director

Hidekazu Kudo

53 2017 Director, Chief Director of Finance

Atsushige Abe

55 2017 Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Kotaro Shibata

64 2017 Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Takashi Yuki

2014 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Manager of BCP Construction Planning Office

Yasuhiro Endo

2016 Executive Officer

Masayuki Kunimaru

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Sako

Executive Officer

Masahiro Saso

Executive Officer

Toshitake Chino

70 2014 Independent Director

Michiyoshi Mazuka

73 2016 Independent Director

Hidekazu Miyoshi

67 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mitsuo Okamoto

Mr. Mitsuo Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in August 1972. His previous titles include Chief Director of Engineering Business and Chief Senior Director of Marketing in the Company. He used to join a company that merged with AMADA CO., LTD. in October 2003.

Tsutomu Isobe

Mr. Tsutomu Isobe has been serving as President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Hidekazu Kudo

Mr. Hidekazu Kudo has been serving as Director and Chief Director of Finance in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Finance in the Company.

Atsushige Abe

Mr. Atsushige Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AMADA CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director of Global Human Resources and Manager of General Affairs and Human Resources in the Company.

Kotaro Shibata

Mr. Kotaro Shibata has been serving as Senior Managing Director of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1980 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering Business, Director of Punching Business, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Marketing and Senior Manager of Solution Marketing.

Takashi Yuki

Yasuhiro Endo

Masayuki Kunimaru

Hiroshi Sako

Masahiro Saso

Toshitake Chino

Mr. Toshitake Chino has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He is also serving as Director in Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, Inc. He is also a Professor in National University. He used to work for NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN, LTD.

Michiyoshi Mazuka

Mr. Michiyoshi Mazuka has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD. as well as working for Fujitsu Limited.

Hidekazu Miyoshi

Mr. Hidekazu Miyoshi has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He is also working for a Japan-based firm as well as Representative Director in Miyoshi& Miyoshi.

