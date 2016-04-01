Edition:
United Kingdom

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,305JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
Open
¥1,304
Day's High
¥1,307
Day's Low
¥1,302
Volume
9,747,000
Avg. Vol
9,788,278
52-wk High
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masatsugu Nagato

68 2016 President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Norito Ikeda

69 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Mitsuhiko Uehira

61 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kunio Yokoyama

60 2016 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshifumi Iwasaki

74 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President

Toshihide Komatsu

65 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President

Yasuo Suzuki

67 2015 Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Director

Ryosuke Haraguchi

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Noboru Ichikura

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Atsuhiko Ikeda

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Toru Inasawa

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Kazuhide Kinugawa

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Kenji Fukumoto

66 2013 Managing Executive Officer

Chikashi Isayama

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Nobuyasu Kato

52 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshiharu Miyazaki

62 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kimihiko Oku

60 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Susumu Tanaka

57 2010 Managing Executive Officer

Satoru Tatebayashi

54 2015 Managing Executive Officer

Toshitaka Shima

56 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Katsumi Amano

61 2015 Executive Officer

Shinji Denishi

56 2015 Executive Officer

Mamiko Izumi

58 2014 Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Hidetake Kikuhara

63 2017 Executive Officer

Noriko Kinoshita

52 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations

Kenji Ogata

50 2016 Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Makoto Sakurai

55 2013 Executive Officer

Katsuhiko Sato

57 2017 Executive Officer

Hiroshi Shiraishi

54 2017 Executive Officer

Tsutomu Shomura

57 2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Information Security Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit

Katsuyuki Takahashi

60 2014 Executive Officer

Toshiyuki Yazaki

55 2016 Executive Officer

Seiji Yukino

60 2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Group IT

Riki Mukai

60 2017 Director

Michiko Hirono

56 2016 Independent Director

Yasuo Inubushi

73 2015 Independent Director

Kunio Ishihara

73 2015 Independent Director

Charles Lake

55 2016 Independent Director

Akio Mimura

76 2013 Independent Director

Norio Munakata

75 2016 Independent Director

Miwako Noma

69 2013 Independent Director

Satoshi Seino

69 2014 Independent Director

Tadashi Yagi

69 2013 Independent Director

Akira Kazamatsuri

2017 Manager of IR Office
Biographies

Name Description

Masatsugu Nagato

Mr. Masatsugu Nagato has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Japan Post Co., Ltd., Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and Citibank Japan Ltd.

Norito Ikeda

Mr. Norito Ikeda has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for other five companies, including A.T. Kearney, The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and other companies.

Mitsuhiko Uehira

Mr. Mitsuhiko Uehira has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2017. He used to work for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. and another company.

Kunio Yokoyama

Mr. Kunio Yokoyama has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited.

Yoshifumi Iwasaki

Mr. Yoshifumi Iwasaki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for Japan Broadcasting Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., another group Mitsui company and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Toshihide Komatsu

Mr. Toshihide Komatsu has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Director in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Yasuo Suzuki

Mr. Yasuo Suzuki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.

Ryosuke Haraguchi

Mr. Ryosuke Haraguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Noboru Ichikura

Mr. Noboru Ichikura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Listing Preparation Office, Director of Project Management Team and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

Atsuhiko Ikeda

Mr. Atsuhiko Ikeda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Toru Inasawa

Mr. Toru Inasawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Kazuhide Kinugawa

Mr. Kazuhide Kinugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Japan.

Kenji Fukumoto

Mr. Kenji Fukumoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Japan Post.

Chikashi Isayama

Mr. Chikashi Isayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Nobuyasu Kato

Mr. Nobuyasu Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

Yoshiharu Miyazaki

Mr. Yoshiharu Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Real Estate Strategy in the Company.

Kimihiko Oku

Mr. Kimihiko Oku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Susumu Tanaka

Mr. Susumu Tanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 2010. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Satoru Tatebayashi

Mr. Satoru Tatebayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Toshitaka Shima

Mr. Toshitaka Shima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in the Company.

Katsumi Amano

Mr. Katsumi Amano has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Shinji Denishi

Mr. Shinji Denishi has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director of Hospital Management in the Company.

Mamiko Izumi

Ms. Mamiko Izumi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. She previously served as Director in charge of General Affairs & Human Resources Unit in the Company.

Hidetake Kikuhara

Mr. Hidetake Kikuhara has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Administration and Manager of PMO Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.

Noriko Kinoshita

Ms. Noriko Kinoshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Public Relations in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. She used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Kenji Ogata

Mr. Kenji Ogata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Manager of IR Preparation Office in Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Makoto Sakurai

Mr. Makoto Sakurai has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2013. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited.

Katsuhiko Sato

Mr. Katsuhiko Sato has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Shiraishi

Mr. Hiroshi Shiraishi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Tsutomu Shomura

Mr. Tsutomu Shomura has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Information Security Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He used to work for Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Katsuyuki Takahashi

Mr. Katsuyuki Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since January 2014. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Government & Public Sector Systems, Ltd.

Toshiyuki Yazaki

Mr. Toshiyuki Yazaki has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer and President of Kinki Office in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Seiji Yukino

Mr. Seiji Yukino has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Group IT in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Management and Director of Group IT Strategy in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, JAPAN POST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

Riki Mukai

Ms. Riki Mukai has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She used to work for Japan Post, The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Michiko Hirono

Ms. Michiko Hirono has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in HIROTA Co., Ltd., President and Representative Director in 21 Lady Co., Ltd., as well as Representative Director in ILLUMS Japan Co., Ltd. She used to work for other six companies, including Venture-Link Co., Ltd., PLAZA CREATE CO., LTD., Pokka Create Co., Ltd., Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Yasuo Inubushi

Mr. Yasuo Inubushi has been serving as Independent Director of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kunio Ishihara

Mr. Kunio Ishihara has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Charles Lake

Mr. Charles Ditmars Lake II has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President and Director in Aflac International Incorporated, as well as Representative Chairman in Japan of American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. He used to work for a law firm.

Akio Mimura

Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Norio Munakata

Mr. Norio Munakata has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to be professor of Chuo University.

Miwako Noma

Ms. Miwako Noma has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Representative Director in Nippon Gurashi Co., Ltd. She used to work for ANDO Corporation.

Satoshi Seino

Mr. Satoshi Seino has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Tadashi Yagi

Mr. Tadashi Yagi has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for K.K. Kyodo News.

Akira Kazamatsuri

