Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)

Name Description

Tatsuro Ishizuka Mr. Tatsuro Ishizuka has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board and Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Hitachi Europe Ltd., Hitachi Research Institute Inc., Horizon Nuclear Power and its parent company, Hitachi, Ltd.

Kotaro Hirano Mr. Kotaro Hirano has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive President and Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Production & Procurement in the Company.

Tetsuo Katsurayama Mr. Tetsuo Katsurayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance and Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Yasushi Ochiai Mr. Yasushi Ochiai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Director of India Business and Director of Africa Business in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in October 1989. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Koji Sumioka Mr. Koji Sumioka has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business Administration, Chief Director of Business Administration, Chief Director of IT Promotion, Chief Director of Operation Reform, Chief Director of Export Management and Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing Strategy and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales in the Company.

Hirotoyo Fujii Mr. Hirotoyo Fujii has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, Chief Director of Compliance & Risk Management and Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Hitachi Systems, Ltd. and its parent company, Hitachi, Ltd.

Michifumi Tabuchi Mr. Michifumi Tabuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Development & Production and Chief Director of Environment in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as General Manager and Director in a China-based subsidiary.

Kenji Ohta Mr. Kenji Ohta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales and Chief Director of Service Solution in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Life Cycle Support Business in the Company.

Eishi Fukumoto Mr. Eishi Fukumoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Development & Production, Chief Director of Research & Development and Chief Director of Client Solution in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 2012. He used to work for its parent company, Hitachi, Ltd.

Naoyoshi Yamada Mr. Naoyoshi Yamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Strategy in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in October 2013. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Moriaki Kadoya Mr. Moriaki Kadoya has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales and Director of America Business in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V.

Sonosuke Ishii Mr. Sonosuke Ishii has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mining Business and Director of Marketing & Service in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Europe & Russia Business and Director of Russia & CIS Business in Main Sales Unit in Main Sales Supervision Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia Marketing LLC.

Takayoshi Ikeda Mr. Takayoshi Ikeda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of China Business in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager and Director of a China-based subsidiary, since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Chief Director of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Yusuke Kajita Mr. Yusuke Kajita has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Director of China Business in Main Sales Unit in Main Sales Supervision Unit in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager and Director of a China-based subsidiary, Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Director of Product Development & Construction System Business in Main Development Unit in the Company.

Tadashi Motoi Mr. Tadashi Motoi has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Development & Production and Chief Director of Production & Procurement in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Manager of Production Management Center in Main Production Unit in the Company.

Katsuhiko Murakami Mr. Katsuhiko Murakami has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Life Cycle Support in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Customer Support Business in Main Life Cycle Support Business Unit in Main Sales Unit and Director of Customer Support Business in Main Life Cycle Support Unit in Main Sales Supervision Unit in the Company.

Toshikazu Sakurai Mr. Toshikazu Sakurai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Japan Business in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Osamu Okada Mr. Osamu Okada has been serving as Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Service Business in Main Sales Supervision Unit and Manager of Human Resources Development Center in the Company.

Yutaka Saito Mr. Yutaka Saito has been serving as Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Director of IoT Promotion in its parent company, Hitachi, Ltd., as well as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. He used to work for Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Junko Hirakawa Ms. Junko Hirakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc., as well as Partner in City-Yuwa Partners, and working for JACO (The Japan Association of Charitable Organizations).

Kazushige Okuhara Mr. Kazushige Okuhara has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. that is under a new name, Subaru Corporation, Tokyo SUBARU Inc., Subaru System Service Co., LTD. and SUBARU KOHSAN CO., Ltd.