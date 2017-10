Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

Name Description

Yoshihisa Kainuma Mr. Yoshihisa Kainuma has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Minebea Mitsumi Inc., effective June 2017. He joined the Company in December 1988. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Information Motor Business, Director, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Business, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of European and American Regional Sales, Deputy Chief Director of Operation and Chief Director of Operation in the Company. He used to serve as Director of KEIAISHA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director in other two subsidiaries. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1978, and a Master's degree in Law from Harvard University in June 1987.

Shigeru Moribe Mr. Shigeru Moribe has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Minebea Mitsumi Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary, MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 29, 2017. He used to work for Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd.

Hiromi Yoda Mr. Hiromi Yoda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in August 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of CSR Promotion in the Company.

Ryozo Iwaya Mr. Ryozo Iwaya has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mitsumi Business, Chief Director of Electronic Equipment Manufacturing and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc., as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Tokyo Marketing in Tokyo Office in the Company.

Shigeru None Mr. Shigeru None has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Osaka Office in the Company.

Tetsuya Tsuruta Mr. Tetsuya Tsuruta has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machined Component Manufacturing and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Machined Component Manufacturing in the Company.

Tamio Uchibori Mr. Tamio Uchibori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Business Administration, Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Operation & Planning Division and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shuji Uehara Mr. Shuji Uehara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1977.

Hiroshi Aso Mr. Hiroshi Aso has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Mitsumi Business and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Michiya Kagami Mr. Michiya Kagami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in January 1989.

Takashi Matsuoka Mr. Takashi Matsuoka has been serving as Independent Director of Minebea Mitsumi Inc. since June 2005. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Director in KEIAISHA CO., LTD.