Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

Name Description

Kenichiro Yamanishi Mr. Kenichiro Yamanishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Managing Executive Officer, Director of Manufacturing 2 in Saijo Plant, Assistant Manager of Production Technology Center, Manager of Production Technology Center and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1975.

Masaki Sakuyama Mr. Masaki Sakuyama has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Electricity Receiving and Distribution Manufacturing Center, Manager of Electricity System Manufacturing Center, Deputy Chief Director of Electricity and Industrial System Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1976.

Yutaka Ohashi Mr. Yutaka Ohashi has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Himeji Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1980.

Takeshi Sugiyama Mr. Takeshi Sugiyama has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Production Technology and Manager of Nakatsugawa Manufacturing Center in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya University in March 1979.

Akihiro Matsuyama Mr. Akihiro Matsuyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Affiliated Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Nobuyuki Ohkuma Mr. Nobuyuki Ohkuma has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of FA System Operation in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyoto in March 1982.

Nobuyuki Abe Mr. Nobuyuki Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Inazawa Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Building System Business in the Company.

Isao Iguchi Mr. Isao Iguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Machinery Business and President of Chubu Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1977.

Yasuyuki Ito Mr. Yasuyuki Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Electric Overseas Business and President of Kansai Office in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Seikei University in March 1980.

Takashi Sakamoto Mr. Takashi Sakamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Materials in Electronic System Manufacturing Center and Director of Electronic System Operation in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.

Masahiro Fujita Mr. Masahiro Fujita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Development Center and Director of Advanced Technology General Research Institute in the Company.

Shinya Fushimi Mr. Shinya Fushimi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Technology Planning, Deputy Director of Information Technology General Institute and Director of Information Technology General Institute in the Company.

Minoru Hagiwara Mr. Minoru Hagiwara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as President of Kanagawa Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in subsidiary.

Hisashi Kato Mr. Hisashi Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Intellectual Property & External Affairs in the Company.

Satoshi Matsushita Mr. Satoshi Matsushita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of FA Overseas Business and Director of Area Strategy in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a China-based subsidiary.

Yoshikazu Miyata Mr. Yoshikazu Miyata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of FA System Operation in the Company.

Nobushi Morooka Mr. Nobushi Morooka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Otaru University of Commerce in March 1980.

Hideaki Nagatomo Mr. Hideaki Nagatomo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Shizuoka Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Living & Digital Media in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Kyushu University in March 1981.

Takashi Nishimura Mr. Takashi Nishimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Communication System Business in the Company.

Hiroshi Ohnishi Mr. Hiroshi Ohnishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center, Manager of Production Technology Center and Deputy Chief Director of Production System in the Company.

Masamitsu Okamura Mr. Masamitsu Okamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Production Technology Center, Manager of Kamakura Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Electronics System Business in the Company.

Toru Sanada Mr. Toru Sanada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Senior Director of Semiconductor & Device Operation and Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Osaka University in March 1982.

Kei Uruma Mr. Kei Uruma has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He used to serve as President and Director in an Europe-based subsidiary.

Masayuki Ichige Mr. Masayuki Ichige has been serving as Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Strategy Business Development Office, Director of Business Promotion, Director of Electricity Power & Industry System Operation, Director of Power & Industry System Technology and President of Kansai Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Keio University in March 1975.

Hiroki Yoshimatsu Mr. Hiroki Yoshimatsu has been serving as Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Nagoya University in March 1976.

Hiroko Koide Ms. Hiroko Koide has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Senior Vice President-Global Marketing in Newell Brands Inc. She used to work for Unilever Japan K.K., Mars Japan Limited, Parfums Christian Dior (Japan) K.K. and another company.

Katsunori Nagayasu Mr. Katsunori Nagayasu has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Hiroshi Ohbayashi Mr. Hiroshi Ohbayashi has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Justice, Japan.

Kazunori Watanabe Mr. Kazunori Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for WATANABE. Accounting Office. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.