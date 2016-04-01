Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)
6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shinya Kamagami
|57
|2016
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director
|
Kenichi Tamura
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Combined Sales, Manager of Business Development
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Toru Hatano
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Tetsuya Izaki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information & Technology
|
Seiji Mori
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mechatronics Systems Business
|
Masaaki Hashimoto
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Government and Public Sales in Main Unit of Combined Sales
|
Toru Miyazawa
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Legal Sales in Main Unit of Combined Sales, Chief Director of Partner Sales
|
Masashi Fuse
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting in Business Administration Unit
|
Hiroshi Endo
|Executive Officer
|
Yuichiro Katagiri
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information and Communication Business
|
Katsuhiko Koseki
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshiyuki Nakano
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of EMS Business
|
Masashi Tsuboi
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director of Corporate Solution Business
|
Hiroshi Tsuchiya
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information & Communication Business, Director of Planning Administration
|
Kiyoshi Yokota
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information & Technology, Manager of Engineering Support Center
|
Shigeru Asaba
|56
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Takuma Ishiyama
|69
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Minoru Morio
|78
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|Mr. Hideichi Kawasaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Vice President, Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Financial Business Group in Information Communication Group, Director of 3rd Sales in Main Finance System Sales Unit, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He graduated from Waseda University with a Bachelor of Law in March 1970.
|
Shinya Kamagami
|Mr. Shinya Kamagami has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of System Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Yamagata University in March 1981.
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|Mr. Toshinao Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Communications from University of Electro- Communications in March 1980.
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|Mr. Masayuki Hoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 24, 2016. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
Shigeru Asaba
|Mr. Shigeru Asaba was named Independent Director in Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. effective June 23, 2017. He is also a Professor of Waseda University.
|
Takuma Ishiyama
|Mr. Takuma Ishiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 2010. He is also a professor in Nihon University. He obtained Bachelor's degree, Master's degree and Doctor of Jurisprudence from Waseda University.
|
Minoru Morio
|Mr. Minoru Morio has been serving as Independent Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. and The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., and working for Chip One Stop, Inc. and Sony Corporation. He used to work for ZUKEN ELMIC, Inc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|--
|
Shinya Kamagami
|--
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|--
|
Kenichi Tamura
|--
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|--
|
Toru Hatano
|--
|
Tetsuya Izaki
|--
|
Seiji Mori
|--
|
Masaaki Hashimoto
|--
|
Toru Miyazawa
|--
|
Masashi Fuse
|--
|
Hiroshi Endo
|--
|
Yuichiro Katagiri
|--
|
Katsuhiko Koseki
|--
|
Yoshiyuki Nakano
|--
|
Masashi Tsuboi
|--
|
Hiroshi Tsuchiya
|--
|
Kiyoshi Yokota
|--
|
Shigeru Asaba
|--
|
Takuma Ishiyama
|--
|
Minoru Morio
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|0
|0
|
Shinya Kamagami
|0
|0
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Tamura
|0
|0
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|0
|0
|
Toru Hatano
|0
|0
|
Tetsuya Izaki
|0
|0
|
Seiji Mori
|0
|0
|
Masaaki Hashimoto
|0
|0
|
Toru Miyazawa
|0
|0
|
Masashi Fuse
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Endo
|0
|0
|
Yuichiro Katagiri
|0
|0
|
Katsuhiko Koseki
|0
|0
|
Yoshiyuki Nakano
|0
|0
|
Masashi Tsuboi
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Tsuchiya
|0
|0
|
Kiyoshi Yokota
|0
|0
|
Shigeru Asaba
|0
|0
|
Takuma Ishiyama
|0
|0
|
Minoru Morio
|0
|0