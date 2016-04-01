Edition:
United Kingdom

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)

6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,569
Open
¥1,561
Day's High
¥1,573
Day's Low
¥1,551
Volume
385,200
Avg. Vol
505,362
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hideichi Kawasaki

69 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shinya Kamagami

57 2016 Executive President, Representative Director

Toshinao Takeuchi

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director

Kenichi Tamura

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Combined Sales, Manager of Business Development

Masayuki Hoshi

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director

Toru Hatano

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuya Izaki

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information & Technology

Seiji Mori

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mechatronics Systems Business

Masaaki Hashimoto

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Government and Public Sales in Main Unit of Combined Sales

Toru Miyazawa

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Legal Sales in Main Unit of Combined Sales, Chief Director of Partner Sales

Masashi Fuse

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting in Business Administration Unit

Hiroshi Endo

Executive Officer

Yuichiro Katagiri

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information and Communication Business

Katsuhiko Koseki

2015 Executive Officer

Yoshiyuki Nakano

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of EMS Business

Masashi Tsuboi

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director of Corporate Solution Business

Hiroshi Tsuchiya

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information & Communication Business, Director of Planning Administration

Kiyoshi Yokota

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Information & Technology, Manager of Engineering Support Center

Shigeru Asaba

56 2017 Independent Director

Takuma Ishiyama

69 2010 Independent Director

Minoru Morio

78 2015 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hideichi Kawasaki

Mr. Hideichi Kawasaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Vice President, Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Financial Business Group in Information Communication Group, Director of 3rd Sales in Main Finance System Sales Unit, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He graduated from Waseda University with a Bachelor of Law in March 1970.

Shinya Kamagami

Mr. Shinya Kamagami has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of System Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Yamagata University in March 1981.

Toshinao Takeuchi

Mr. Toshinao Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Communications from University of Electro- Communications in March 1980.

Kenichi Tamura

Masayuki Hoshi

Mr. Masayuki Hoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 24, 2016. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Toru Hatano

Tetsuya Izaki

Seiji Mori

Masaaki Hashimoto

Toru Miyazawa

Masashi Fuse

Hiroshi Endo

Yuichiro Katagiri

Katsuhiko Koseki

Yoshiyuki Nakano

Masashi Tsuboi

Hiroshi Tsuchiya

Kiyoshi Yokota

Shigeru Asaba

Mr. Shigeru Asaba was named Independent Director in Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. effective June 23, 2017. He is also a Professor of Waseda University.

Takuma Ishiyama

Mr. Takuma Ishiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 2010. He is also a professor in Nihon University. He obtained Bachelor's degree, Master's degree and Doctor of Jurisprudence from Waseda University.

Minoru Morio

Mr. Minoru Morio has been serving as Independent Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. and The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., and working for Chip One Stop, Inc. and Sony Corporation. He used to work for ZUKEN ELMIC, Inc.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading