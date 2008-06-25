Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)
6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,911JPY
7:00am BST
2,911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥47 (+1.64%)
¥47 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,864
¥2,864
Open
¥2,855
¥2,855
Day's High
¥2,911
¥2,911
Day's Low
¥2,849
¥2,849
Volume
2,084,300
2,084,300
Avg. Vol
3,873,367
3,873,367
52-wk High
¥2,976
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972
¥1,972
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Minoru Usui
|61
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Shigeki Inoue
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business, Representative Director
|
Koichi Kubota
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tadaaki Hagata
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Motonori Okumura
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development
|
Hideki Shimada
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Printing Solution Business
|
Junichi Watanabe
|55
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Planning
|
Masayuki Kawana
|52
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Tatsuaki Seki
|70
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Management, Director
|
Eiichi Abe
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Munenori Ando
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akihiro Fukaishi
|2013
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Professional Printing Business
|
Kazuhiro Ichikawa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology Development, Director of Core Device Technology Development, Director of Paper Lab Business Promotion Project
|
Hitoshi Igarashi
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Printer Business
|
Tsuyoshi Kitahara
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of First Technology Development
|
Yasumasa Kitamatsu
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Second Technology Development
|
Keith Kratzberg
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yoshiyuki Moriyama
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Wearable Equipment Business
|
Sunao Murata
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of Professional Printing Business
|
Keijiro Naito
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Visual Products Business
|
Yasunori Ogawa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Visual Products Business
|
Isamu Otsuka
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Naoyuki Saeki
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Nobuyuki Shimotome
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of First Technology Development
|
Toshiya Takahata
|2014
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Intellectual Property
|
Kazuyoshi Yamamoto
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Noriyuki Hama
|62
|2016
|Director
|
Mari Matsunaga
|62
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Michihiro Nara
|70
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|70
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Yoshio Shirai
|68
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Chikami Tsubaki
|69
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Toshio Hanaoka
|Director of IR Public Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Minoru Usui
|Mr. Minoru Usui has been serving as President and Representative Director of SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 25, 2008. He joined the Company's former entity in November 1979 and used to serve as Deputy Chief Director of Information Image Business and Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Sciences from The University of Tokyo in March 1979.
|
Shigeki Inoue
|Mr. Shigeki Inoue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business and Representative Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Base Reinforcement, Chief Director of Intellectual Property and Deputy Chief Director of Business Strategy in the Company.
|
Koichi Kubota
|Mr. Koichi Kubota was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION effective June 28, 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Visual Products Business in the Company.
|
Tadaaki Hagata
|
Motonori Okumura
|
Hideki Shimada
|
Junichi Watanabe
|
Masayuki Kawana
|Mr. Masayuki Kawana has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1999 and previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company.
|
Tatsuaki Seki
|Mr. Tatsuaki Seki has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Management and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the former Entity in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of BS Business Management, Director of Finance and Accounting and Deputy Director of Business Management in the Company.
|
Eiichi Abe
|
Munenori Ando
|
Akihiro Fukaishi
|
Kazuhiro Ichikawa
|
Hitoshi Igarashi
|
Tsuyoshi Kitahara
|
Yasumasa Kitamatsu
|
Keith Kratzberg
|
Yoshiyuki Moriyama
|
Sunao Murata
|
Keijiro Naito
|
Yasunori Ogawa
|
Isamu Otsuka
|
Naoyuki Saeki
|
Nobuyuki Shimotome
|
Toshiya Takahata
|
Kazuyoshi Yamamoto
|
Noriyuki Hama
|Mr. Noriyuki Hama has been serving as Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee in the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Manager of Compliance, Chief Director of Business Management and Assistant Manager of Business Management Office in the Company.
|
Mari Matsunaga
|Ms. Mari Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceutical.
|
Michihiro Nara
|Mr. Michihiro Nara has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Oji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. and CHORI CO., LTD.
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation and Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
|
Yoshio Shirai
|Mr. Yoshio Shirai has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for two other companies.
|
Chikami Tsubaki
|Ms. Chikami Tsubaki has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also working for two other companies.
|
Toshio Hanaoka
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Minoru Usui
|--
|
Shigeki Inoue
|--
|
Koichi Kubota
|--
|
Tadaaki Hagata
|--
|
Motonori Okumura
|--
|
Hideki Shimada
|--
|
Junichi Watanabe
|--
|
Masayuki Kawana
|--
|
Tatsuaki Seki
|--
|
Eiichi Abe
|--
|
Munenori Ando
|--
|
Akihiro Fukaishi
|--
|
Kazuhiro Ichikawa
|--
|
Hitoshi Igarashi
|--
|
Tsuyoshi Kitahara
|--
|
Yasumasa Kitamatsu
|--
|
Keith Kratzberg
|--
|
Yoshiyuki Moriyama
|--
|
Sunao Murata
|--
|
Keijiro Naito
|--
|
Yasunori Ogawa
|--
|
Isamu Otsuka
|--
|
Naoyuki Saeki
|--
|
Nobuyuki Shimotome
|--
|
Toshiya Takahata
|--
|
Kazuyoshi Yamamoto
|--
|
Noriyuki Hama
|--
|
Mari Matsunaga
|--
|
Michihiro Nara
|--
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|--
|
Yoshio Shirai
|--
|
Chikami Tsubaki
|--
|
Toshio Hanaoka
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Minoru Usui
|0
|0
|
Shigeki Inoue
|0
|0
|
Koichi Kubota
|0
|0
|
Tadaaki Hagata
|0
|0
|
Motonori Okumura
|0
|0
|
Hideki Shimada
|0
|0
|
Junichi Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Masayuki Kawana
|0
|0
|
Tatsuaki Seki
|0
|0
|
Eiichi Abe
|0
|0
|
Munenori Ando
|0
|0
|
Akihiro Fukaishi
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiro Ichikawa
|0
|0
|
Hitoshi Igarashi
|0
|0
|
Tsuyoshi Kitahara
|0
|0
|
Yasumasa Kitamatsu
|0
|0
|
Keith Kratzberg
|0
|0
|
Yoshiyuki Moriyama
|0
|0
|
Sunao Murata
|0
|0
|
Keijiro Naito
|0
|0
|
Yasunori Ogawa
|0
|0
|
Isamu Otsuka
|0
|0
|
Naoyuki Saeki
|0
|0
|
Nobuyuki Shimotome
|0
|0
|
Toshiya Takahata
|0
|0
|
Kazuyoshi Yamamoto
|0
|0
|
Noriyuki Hama
|0
|0
|
Mari Matsunaga
|0
|0
|
Michihiro Nara
|0
|0
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|0
|0
|
Yoshio Shirai
|0
|0
|
Chikami Tsubaki
|0
|0
|
Toshio Hanaoka
|0
|0