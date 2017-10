Pioneer Corp (6773.T)

Name Description

Susumu Kotani Mr. Susumu Kotani has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Home Entertainment Business, Director of Overseas Sales, Director of International and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to be Chairman and President in a subsidiary, Pioneer Europe NV. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Meiji Gakuin University in March 1975.

Kunio Kawashiri Mr. Kunio Kawashiri has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since April 2015. He joined the Company in July 2009. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Koichi Moriya Mr. Koichi Moriya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer & Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Satoshi Ohdate Mr. Satoshi Ohdate has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Commercial Business and Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Overseas Sales and Senior Director of Sales in the Company.

Harumitsu Saito Mr. Harumitsu Saito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy and Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Mobile Entertainment Business Group and Director of Business Administration in the Company.

Shinsuke Nishimura Mr. Shinsuke Nishimura has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Automatic Operation Business Development and Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Research Planning in Research & Development Unit and Director of Research& Development in New Business Unit in the Company.

Shunichi Sato Mr. Shunichi Sato has been serving as Independent Director of PIONEER CORPORATION since June 2014. He is also working for NAKANO CORPORATION. He worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.