Casio Computer Co Ltd (6952.T)
6952.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,716JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuo Kashio
|88
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiro Kashio
|51
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Shin Takano
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Finance, Director
|
Hiroshi Nakamura
|60
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shigenori Ito
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Akinori Takagi
|76
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yuichi Masuda
|62
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Watch Business, Director
|
Harumi Saito
|60
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director
|
Toshiyuki Yamagishi
|56
|2014
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business, Director
|
Hirokazu Ishikawa
|74
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Makoto Kotani
|79
|2013
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kazuo Kashio
|Mr. Kazuo Kashio has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He established the Company in June 1957. His previous titles include President, Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in the Company.
|
Kazuhiro Kashio
|Mr. Kazuhiro Kashio has been serving as President and Representative Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of DI Business in the Company.
|
Shin Takano
|Mr. Shin Takano has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of Finance and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Nakamura
|Mr. Hiroshi Nakamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since January 2016. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for TOMEN Corporation.
|
Shigenori Ito
|Mr. Shigenori Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Strategy in Watch Sales Supervisor Unit in Main Sales Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Casio America, Inc.
|
Akinori Takagi
|Mr. Akinori Takagi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION and another Japan-based bank.
|
Yuichi Masuda
|Mr. Yuichi Masuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Watch Business and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Watch in Main Development Unit of the Company.
|
Harumi Saito
|Mr. Harumi Saito has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Senior Director of Legal Affairs & Intellectual Property in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Casio Hitachi Mobile Communications Co., Ltd. and Casio Canada Ltd.
|
Toshiyuki Yamagishi
|Mr. Toshiyuki Yamagishi has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Director of Business Administration in the Company.
|
Hirokazu Ishikawa
|Mr. Hirokazu Ishikawa has been serving as Independent Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2011. He used to serve as Vice President and Representative Director in Sakura Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED.
|
Makoto Kotani
|Mr. Makoto Kotani has been serving as Independent Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2013. He used to work for Tokyo Denki University.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kazuo Kashio
|--
|
Kazuhiro Kashio
|--
|
Shin Takano
|--
|
Hiroshi Nakamura
|--
|
Shigenori Ito
|--
|
Akinori Takagi
|--
|
Yuichi Masuda
|--
|
Harumi Saito
|--
|
Toshiyuki Yamagishi
|--
|
Hirokazu Ishikawa
|--
|
Makoto Kotani
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kazuo Kashio
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiro Kashio
|0
|0
|
Shin Takano
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Nakamura
|0
|0
|
Shigenori Ito
|0
|0
|
Akinori Takagi
|0
|0
|
Yuichi Masuda
|0
|0
|
Harumi Saito
|0
|0
|
Toshiyuki Yamagishi
|0
|0
|
Hirokazu Ishikawa
|0
|0
|
Makoto Kotani
|0
|0