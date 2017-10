Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (6976.T)

Name Description

Shoichi Tosaka Mr. Shoichi Tosaka has been serving as President and Representative Director of Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since November 1, 2015. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Manager of Production Group, Manager of Quality Assurance Office, Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Business, Chief Director of Total Planning, Chief Director of Product Development, Chief Director Electronic Components Business and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinji Masuyama Mr. Shinji Masuyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1980. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of ML Product Group in Production Group and Director of Condenser Business in 1st Main Business Unit in the Company.

Katsuya Sase Mr. Katsuya Sase has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Components Business and Director in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Osamu Takahashi Mr. Osamu Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Composite Device Business and Director in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1980. He served as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Seiichi Tsutsumi Mr. Seiichi Tsutsumi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Business Promotion Office and Director in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1977. His previous titles include Senior Director of Product & Marketing Planning in Main Sales Unit, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Akihiko Mochizuki Mr. Akihiko Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since 2017. He joined the Company in May 1986. His previous titles include Manager of Quality Assurance, Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Business, Director of Module Business, Chief Director of Recording Media Business and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Hisaji Agata Mr. Hisaji Agata has been serving as Independent Director in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2008. He is also serving as Independent Director of The 77 bank, Ltd. as well as working as Special Consultant in HIBIKI Partners Co., Ltd., and as auditor of RaQualia Pharma Inc. He used to serve as Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Director in JAFCO Co., Ltd., as well as work for NOMURA SECURITIES CO., LTD.