Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T)

Name Description

Hideo Takasaki Mr. Hideo Takasaki has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Engineering Plastics in Specialty Products Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Main Optical Business Unit, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Director of Optical Business in the Company.

Toru Takeuchi Mr. Toru Takeuchi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of NITTO DENKO CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of Accounting & Finance in the Company.

Toshiyuki Umehara Mr. Toshiyuki Umehara has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Companywide Technology, Manager of Transportation Business and Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer in the Company.

Toshihiko Omote Mr. Toshihiko Omote has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 19, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Chief Technology Officer, Director of Circuit Materials Business, Manager of Basic Technology Center, Senior Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Yasushi Nakahira Mr. Yasushi Nakahira has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Sales, Manager of Base Functional Material Business and Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Director of Membrane Business in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary.

Nobuhiro Todokoro Mr. Nobuhiro Todokoro has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Information Functional Materials Business and Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Information Functional Materials Business in Information Functional Materials Business Division in the Company.

Yosuke Miki Mr. Yosuke Miki has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of New Business in Companywide Technology Division, Manager of ICT Business, Assistant Manager of Companywide Technology and Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1993. His previous titles include Director of HDD Business in ICT Business Division, Director of Fine Device Business in ICT Business Division, Director of Semiconductor Business in ICT Business Division and Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the Company.

Yoichiro Furuse Mr. Yoichiro Furuse has been serving as Independent Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of Permira Advisers, Representative Director in Evanston Corporation, Director in Global Logistic Properties Limited, as well as Independent Director in NASTA Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Managing Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Senior Managing Director in Mazda Motor Corporation, Director in Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd., as well as Vice President and Representative Director in SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.

Takashi Hatchoji Mr. Takashi Hatchoji has been serving as Independent Director in Nitto Denko Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for other three companies, including Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Research Institute.