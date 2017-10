Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)

Name Description

Takao Tanaka Mr. Takao Tanaka has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Machinery & System Business, Director of Diesel Plant Technology in Main Machinery & System Business Unit, Director of Business Development in Main Machinery & System Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Machinery and System Business, Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Managing Director in the Company.

Yuichi Shiomi Mr. Yuichi Shiomi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director of Finance & Accounting in the Company.

Takaki Yamamoto Mr. Takaki Yamamoto has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President, Manager of Exportation Management Office and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Manager of Tamano Business Center, Director of Human Resources and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Akira Nishihata Mr. Akira Nishihata has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Director of Ocean Business Promotion and Chief Information Security Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, MODEC, Inc.

Shinsuke Minoda Mr. Shinsuke Minoda has been serving as Chief Information Security Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, MODEC, INC. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Industrial Machinery Design, Director of Operation Management and Director of Project Management in the Company.

Tetsuro Koga Mr. Tetsuro Koga has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ship & Ocean Project Business and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Ship & Ocean Project Business in the Company.

Shinsuke Nippo Mr. Shinsuke Nippo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Engineering Business and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, MODEC, Inc. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Plant Sales and Deputy Chief Director of Engineering Business in the Company.

Ryoichi Oka Mr. Ryoichi Oka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery & System Business and Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Machinery Plant Production Planning in Main Machinery & System Business Unit, Director of Machinery Plant Quality Assurance in Main Machinery & System Business Unit, Director of Machinery Plant Diesel Design in Main Machinery & System Business Unit, Manager of Techno Service Business Office in Main Machinery & System Business Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Machinery & System Business in the Company.

Norihisa Fukuda Mr. Norihisa Fukuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in an associated company, Minaminippon Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chiba Ship Manufacturing Plant Manager and Director of Quality Assurance in Chiba Ship Manufacturing Plant in the Company.

Toshikazu Tanaka Mr. Toshikazu Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Mitsui Chemicals, Incorporated. He used to work for Mitsui Toatsu Kagaku Kabushiki Kaisha.