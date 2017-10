Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)

Name Description

Takashi Tanisho Mr. Takashi Tanisho has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Precise Machine, Manager of Development Center in Main Precise Machine Unit, Chikko Plant Manager, Deputy Chief Director of Precise Machine, Director of System Machine Business and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in another company. He holds a Master of Engineering from Kyoto University.

Hidenobu Fujii Mr. Hidenobu Fujii has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 22, 2017. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Sadao Mino Mr. Sadao Mino has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Engineering in Main Environment & Energy & Plan Unit and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshiyuki Shiraki Mr. Toshiyuki Shiraki has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Planning & Technology Development in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Project of Environmental EPC Business Unit in Environment & Solution Business Unit in Main Engineering Unit and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tatsuji Kamaya Mr. Tatsuji Kamaya has been serving as Chief Director of Planning Administration and Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Environment Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Hitachi Zosen Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.

Tadashi Shibayama Mr. Tadashi Shibayama has been serving as Chief Director of Machinery Business and Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Development Strategy Office, Manager of Wind Power Generation Business Promotion Office, Deputy Chief Director of Social Infrastructure Business and Chief Senior Director of Sales in Main Environment & Energy & Plant Unit in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Hitachi Zosen Clearing U.S.A. and Hitachi Zosen U.S.A. Ltd.

Kazuhisa Yamamoto Mr. Kazuhisa Yamamoto has been serving as Chief Director of Environment Business and Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Environment EPC Business Unit and Director of Environment Design in the Company.

Chiaki Ito Mr. Chiaki Ito has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 25, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Obic Business Consultants Co., Ltd. He used to work for Fujitsu Limited and FUJITSU RESEARCH INSTITUTE.

Richard Lury Mr. Richard R. Lury has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Hitachi Zosen Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sanken North America Inc. and Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.