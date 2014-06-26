Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,595JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,595
Day's Low
¥4,522
Volume
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Shunichi Miyanaga
|69
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masanori Koguchi
|61
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office, Representative Director
|
Hiroki Kato
|61
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Domain Finance, Director of Business & Finance Planning
|
Yoshio Nakayama
|Executive Officer, Director of Global Finance
|
Kazuaki Kimura
|68
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marketing & Innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Domain, Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Kenji Ando
|65
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Domain, Manager of Power Domain, President of Subsidiary
|
Michisuke Nayama
|62
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Mutsuo Hiroe
|2017
|General Counsel, Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideaki Yanai
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations
|
Takashi Funato
|65
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Shipbuilding Center
|
Koji Hasegawa
|64
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Izumi Ishii
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Ei Kadokami
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Nuclear Power Business in Power Domain
|
Ken Kawai
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kiyoshi Okazoe
|64
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries
|
Naohiko Abe
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Integrated Defense & Space Segment
|
Kaoru Aoki
|2017
|Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary
|
Yoichiro Ban
|62
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Hisayuki Fujihara
|61
|2017
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Yasushi Fukuizumi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Power Domain
|
Ryohei Funakoshi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Mamoru Hasegawa
|62
|2017
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Senior Director of Business Strategy
|
Keisuke Hirose
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Commercial Aviation Segment, Manager of Nagoya Aerospace System Manufacturing Center
|
Tetsuro Hisano
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kentaro Hosomi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Turkey Nuclear Energy IPP Promotion Office in Power Domain
|
Masato Iida
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business in Power Domain
|
Takashi Ishide
|Executive Officer
|
Yuichiro Kamino
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yoji Kawamoto
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of General Research Institute
|
Shigehisa Kobayashi
|63
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Kaoru Kusumoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Masahiko Mishima
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Risk in Group Strategy Promotion Office, Manager of Risk Solution Office
|
Masao Miyazaki
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Ship & Ocean Business in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Manager of Nagasaki Shipbuilding Center
|
Kazuhiro Morita
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Engineering in Main Engineering Unit in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Masaya Nakagawa
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of ICT Solution
|
Koki Nimura
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Takaoki Niwa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Commercial Airplane Business in Commercial Airplane Segment, Manager of Hiroshima Manufacturing Center
|
Koji Ohkura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Shipbuilding & Ocean Business in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Manager of Project Office, President of Subsidiary
|
Akira Shiki
|2017
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Masami Shimizu
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yuichi Shinohara
|2017
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office
|
Yoshihiro Shiraiwa
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Shigemitsu Suzuki
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Taneda
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Setsuo Tokunaga
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Promotion Office
|
Sumiu Uchida
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of General Research Institute
|
Shingo Ueda
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yuji Yoshigi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Production Management & Procurement, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain
|
Toshifumi Goto
|60
|2017
|Director
|
Seiji Izumisawa
|58
|2017
|Director
|
Christina Ahmadjian
|58
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Shinichiro Ito
|66
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Ken Kobayashi
|68
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Nobuo Kuroyanagi
|75
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Naoyuki Shinohara
|64
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kazuro Ogura
|2017
|Manager of Administration Group in General Affairs & Legal Affairs Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in June 1969. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Cold Energy Business, Managing Executive Officer, President and Executive Vice President in the Company.
|
Shunichi Miyanaga
|Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, Deputy Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, and Executive Vice President in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery, Inc. and another company.
|
Masanori Koguchi
|Mr. Masanori Koguchi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Senior Director of Accounting in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Hokkaido University in March 1978.
|
Hiroki Kato
Yoshio Nakayama
Kazuaki Kimura
|Mr. Kazuaki Kimura has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marketing & Innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973.
|
Kenji Ando
|Mr. Kenji Ando has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Power Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to serve as Assistant Manager of Takasago Factory and Director of Service in Takasago Factory in the Company. He graduated from University of Tokyo with a bachelor's degree of engineering in March 1976.
|
Michisuke Nayama
|Mr. Michisuke Nayama has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Innovation Promotion in Main Technology Supervision Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1977, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1979.
|
Mutsuo Hiroe
Hideaki Yanai
|Mr. Hideaki Yanai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Accounting and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.
|
Takashi Funato
|Mr. Takashi Funato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kobe Shipbuilding Center in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company.
|
Koji Hasegawa
|Mr. Koji Hasegawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Sales in Takasago Factory and Director of Motor Import in Main Motor Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Kobe University in March 1975.
|
Izumi Ishii
Ei Kadokami
Ken Kawai
Kiyoshi Okazoe
|Mr. Kiyoshi Okazoe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Power Systems, Inc., and President of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to work for Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1976.
|
Naohiko Abe
Kaoru Aoki
Yoichiro Ban
|Mr. Yoichiro Ban has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Project and Director of Environment & Chemical Project Management in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1978, and his Master's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1980.
|
Hisayuki Fujihara
Yasushi Fukuizumi
Ryohei Funakoshi
Mamoru Hasegawa
|Mr. Mamoru Hasegawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain and Senior Director of Business Strategy in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.
|
Keisuke Hirose
Tetsuro Hisano
Kentaro Hosomi
Masato Iida
Takashi Ishide
Yuichiro Kamino
Yoji Kawamoto
Shigehisa Kobayashi
|Mr. Shigehisa Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1976, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1978.
|
Kaoru Kusumoto
Masahiko Mishima
Masao Miyazaki
Kazuhiro Morita
Masaya Nakagawa
Koki Nimura
Takaoki Niwa
Koji Ohkura
Akira Shiki
Masami Shimizu
Yuichi Shinohara
Yoshihiro Shiraiwa
Shigemitsu Suzuki
Hiroshi Taneda
Setsuo Tokunaga
Sumiu Uchida
Shingo Ueda
Yuji Yoshigi
Toshifumi Goto
|Mr. Toshifumi Goto has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in the Company.
|
Seiji Izumisawa
|Mr. Seiji Izumisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Promotion Office and Director of Technology Planning in Main Technology Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.
|
Christina Ahmadjian
|Ms. Christina Ahmadjian has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 21, 2012. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also a professor of Hitotsubashi University.
|
Shinichiro Ito
|Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. He used to work for All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
|
Ken Kobayashi
|Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Corporation.
|
Nobuo Kuroyanagi
|Mr. Nobuo Kuroyanagi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Naoyuki Shinohara
|Mr. Naoyuki Shinohara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2015. He is also a professor of The University of Tokyo, Policy Alternatives Research Institute. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan.
|
Kazuro Ogura
