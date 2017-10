IHI Corp (7013.T)

Name Description

Tamotsu Saito Mr. Tamotsu Saito has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in IHI Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Aerospace Business, Director of Administration and Deputy Chief Director of Aerospace Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo.

Tsugio Mitsuoka Mr. Tsugio Mitsuoka has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in IHI Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Aerospace Business in the Company.

Takeshi Yamada Mr. Takeshi Yamada has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Director in IHI Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Accounting Group in Finance Unit and Director of General Planning Group in Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Ichiro Terai Mr. Ichiro Terai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, Manager of Social Infrastructure & Ocean Business Field and Representative Director in IHI Corporation sincee April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Tax and Facility Group in Finance Unit and Director of Finance in the Company.

Toshinori Sekido Mr. Toshinori Sekido has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in IHI Corporation since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Aerospace Business, Chief Director of Aerospace Business and Director of Commercial Engine Business in Main Aerospace Business Unit in the Company.

Atsushi Kuwata Mr. Atsushi Kuwata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director in IHI Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Assistant Manager of Industry & Logistics Sector in the Company.

Mikio Mochizuki Mr. Mikio Mochizuki has been serving Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Industrial System & Universal Machine Business Field and Director in IHI Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Accounting Planning Group in Finance Unit, Manager of Project Management Office, Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Hiroyuki Ohtani Mr. Hiroyuki Ohtani has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Resources & Energy & Environment Business Field and Director in IHI Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Industry & Logistics Sector in the Company.

Tomoharu Shikina Mr. Tomoharu Shikina has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Aviation & Universe & Defense Business Field and Director in IHI Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in May 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Advanced Information Management, Chief Director of Aerospace Business and Deputy Chief Director of Aerospace Business in the Company.

Kazuki Awai Mr. Kazuki Awai has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director in IHI Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Operation in Main Sales Supervisor Unit and Director of General Planning Group in Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Taketsugu Fujiwara Mr. Taketsugu Fujiwara has been serving as Independent Director in IHI Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Asahi Kasei Corporation. He used to work for Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation.

Kazuhiko Ishimura Mr. Kazuhiko Ishimura has been serving as Independent Director in IHI Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD.

Hiroshi Kimura Mr. Hiroshi Kimura has been serving as Independent Director in IHI Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for Japan Tobacco Inc. He used to work for JT International S.A.