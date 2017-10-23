Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)

Name Description

Carlos Ghosn Mr. Carlos Ghosn has been serving as Chairman of the Board in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer in an associated company, Renault S.A.S., Chairman of the Board in another associated company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and President in another company.

Hiroto Saikawa Mr. Hiroto Saikawa has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Purchase Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for an associated company, Renault S.A.S.

Fumiaki Matsumoto Mr. Fumiaki Matsumoto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Director of Production NPW Business Promotion in the Company. He used to work for an associated company, Dongfeng Motor Company Limited.

Kimiyasu Nakamura Mr. Kimiyasu Nakamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of 2nd Vehicle Development in the Company. He used to work for an associated company, Dongfeng Motor Company Limited.

Hideyuki Sakamoto Mr. Hideyuki Sakamoto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Greg Kelly Mr. Greg Lewis Kelly has been serving as Representative Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since February 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nissan North America, Inc.

Bernard Rey Mr. Bernard Rey has been serving as Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2014. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer of the Company. He used to work for an associated company, Renault S.A.S.

Toshiyuki Shiga Mr. Toshiyuki Shiga has been serving as Director in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Vice Chairman of the Board, Manager of Planning Office, Manager of Alliance Promotion Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.