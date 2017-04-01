Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Name Description

Takeshi Uchiyamada Mr. Takeshi Uchiyamada has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2013. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation). He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Managing Director, Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Akio Toyoda Mr. Akio Toyoda has been serving as President and Representative Director of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in an affiliated company, Towa Realestate Co., Ltd. He obtained a LLB from Keio University in March 1979.

Shigeru Hayakawa Mr. Shigeru Hayakawa has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of External Affairs and Director of Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for other three companies, including INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC STUDIES. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Osamu Nagata Mr. Osamu Nagata has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Shigeki Terashi Mr. Shigeki Terashi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Director in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including Hino Motors, Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Didier Leroy Mr. Didier Leroy has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Competitive Officer and Director in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION as well as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Renault Corporation and three subsidiaries.

Mitsuru Kawai Mr. Mitsuru Kawai has been serving as Executive Vice President in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1966. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Production Technology & Manufacturing and Executive Vice President of Unit Center in the Company.

Kiyotaka Ise Mr. Kiyotaka Ise has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Safety Technology Officer and President of Advanced Technology Development Company in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 18, 2016. He is also serving as Director in Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and working for Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology Development in the Company.

Tatsuro Ueda Mr. Tatsuro Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources Development and Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in the Company.

Tokuo Fukuichi Mr. Tokuo Fukuichi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Branding Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Design in the Company.

James Lentz Mr. James E. Lentz has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of North America in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Toyota Motor North America, Inc., since April 1, 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Keiji Masui Mr. Keiji Masui has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of CV Company of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd., since April 18, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Procurement in the Company.

Kazuhiro Miyauchi Mr. Kazuhiro Miyauchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Toyota Compact Car Company in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 18, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Management in the Company.

Toshiyuki Mizushima Mr. Toshiyuki Mizushima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Power Train Company of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 18, 2016. He used to work for an associated company, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Hiroji Ohnishi Mr. Hiroji Ohnishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of China of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a China-based subsidiary, since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of ITS Planning in the Company.

Tetsuya Ohtake Mr. Tetsuya Ohtake has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Accounting in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Accounting and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Kazuhiro Sato Mr. Kazuhiro Sato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Global Chief Quality Officer and Chief Director of Customer First Promotion in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Quality Assurance and Manager of BR Communication Promotion Office in the Company.

Yasuhiko Sato Mr. Yasuhiko Sato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Domestic Marketing Business in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Domestic Operation and Deputy Chief Director of Domestic Marketing Business in the Company.

Steve St. Angelo Mr. Steve St. Angelo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Middle & South America of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Toyota do Brasil Ltda., since April 18, 2016. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing, North America, Inc., Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc.

Shigeki Tomoyama Mr. Shigeki Tomoyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Director of Business Development, Chief Director of Information System, President of Connected Company and President of GAZOO Racing Company in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of IT & ITS in the Company.

Moritaka Yoshida Mr. Moritaka Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Mid-size Vehicle Company of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 18, 2016. He is also working for an associated company, Denso Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Product Planning in the Company.

Johan Zyl Mr. Johan Van Zyl has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Europe in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd., and President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of another subsidiary, Toyota South Africa Pty Ltd., since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Middle Africa and Chief Director of Africa in the Company.

Hiroyuki Fukui Mr. Hiroyuki Fukui has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Asia & Middle East & North Africa in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in Indus Motor Company Limited.

Riki Inuzuka Mr. Riki Inuzuka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Marketing Finance Business of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Toyota Financial Services Corporation, since April 18, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Director of General Planning in the Company.

Takeshi Isogai Mr. Takeshi Isogai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Africa and Manager of Machi Ichiban Office in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Kazuhiro Kobayashi Mr. Kazuhiro Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of China in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION as well as President of Subsidiary since April 2017. He is also serving as President and Director in an associated company, GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Sales Planning and Director of Global Sales Planning in the Company.

Shinya Kotera Mr. Shinya Kotera has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Developing Country Compact Company and Executive Vice President of Business & Marketing in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning and Director of General Planning in the Company.

Masahisa Nagata Mr. Masahisa Nagata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2013. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of 1st Engine Technology and Director of Tokyo Technology in the Company.

Hiroki Nakajima Mr. Hiroki Nakajima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of CV Company in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Manager of Product Planning Unit Group and Deputy Chief Director of Product Planning in the Company.

Yoshihiro Sawa Mr. Yoshihiro Sawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as President of a subsidiary, Lexus International Co., since April 1, 2017. He used to serve as Executive Vice President in Lexus International Co.

Hayato Shibakawa Mr. Hayato Shibakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of China of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2013. He is also serving as President and Director in a China-based associated company, Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

Tatsuro Takami Mr. Tatsuro Takami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Asia & Middle East & North Africa of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, and President and Director of another subsidiary, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., since April 18, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Unit Production Technology Planning Office in Production Technology Management Unit and Kinuura Plant Manager in the Company.

Takashi Yamamoto Mr. Takashi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President and Chief Engineer of Mid-size Vehicle Company in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Lexus International Co.

Mark Hogan Mr. Mark T. Hogan has been serving as Independent Director of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2013. He is also serving as President in Dewey Investments LLC. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from University of Illinois in 1973, a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University in 1977.

Haruhiko Kato Mr. Haruhiko Kato has been serving as Independent Director of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2013. He is also serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1975.