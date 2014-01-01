Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasuhiko Ichihashi

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Yoshio Shimo

58 2017 President, Representative Director

Hiroshi Kokaji

65 2014 Vice President, Director

Satoru Mori

60 2016 Vice President, Director

Kenji Suzuki

64 2015 Vice President, Director

Shin Endo

62 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hiroshi Kajikawa

62 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Taketo Nakane

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shigeki Terashi

62 2016 Director

Toshitaka Hagiwara

77 2015 Independent Director

Motokazu Yoshida

68 2015 Independent Director

Kazuhiko Sawada

2016 Director of Accounting
Biographies

Name Description

Yasuhiko Ichihashi

Mr. Yasuhiko Ichihashi was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. His previous titles include Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corp and Kanto Auto Works Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering from Gifu University.

Yoshio Shimo

Mr. Yoshio Shimo was named President and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Planning Operation, Director of Overseas Planning, Director of North America, Director of North America Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kokaji

Mr. Hiroshi Kokaji has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Hino Plant Manager and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Satoru Mori

Mr. Satoru Mori has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.

Kenji Suzuki

Mr. Kenji Suzuki has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.

Shin Endo

Mr. Shin Endo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kajikawa

Mr. Hiroshi Kajikawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since April 2014. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and other companies.

Taketo Nakane

Mr. Taketo Nakane has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Shigeki Terashi

Mr. Shigeki Terashi has been serving as Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.

Toshitaka Hagiwara

Mr. Toshitaka Hagiwara has been serving as Independent Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd., and working for Komatsu Ltd.

Motokazu Yoshida

Mr. Motokazu Yoshida has been serving as Independent Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Meisei Gakuen. He used to work for MITSUI CO., LTD.

Kazuhiko Sawada

