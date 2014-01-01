Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

Name Description

Yasuhiko Ichihashi Mr. Yasuhiko Ichihashi was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. His previous titles include Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corp and Kanto Auto Works Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering from Gifu University.

Yoshio Shimo Mr. Yoshio Shimo was named President and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Planning Operation, Director of Overseas Planning, Director of North America, Director of North America Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kokaji Mr. Hiroshi Kokaji has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Hino Plant Manager and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Satoru Mori Mr. Satoru Mori has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.

Kenji Suzuki Mr. Kenji Suzuki has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.

Shin Endo Mr. Shin Endo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kajikawa Mr. Hiroshi Kajikawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since April 2014. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and other companies.

Taketo Nakane Mr. Taketo Nakane has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Shigeki Terashi Mr. Shigeki Terashi has been serving as Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.

Toshitaka Hagiwara Mr. Toshitaka Hagiwara has been serving as Independent Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd., and working for Komatsu Ltd.