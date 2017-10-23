Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Suzuki

87 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toshihiro Suzuki

58 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Yasuhito Harayama

61 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Taisuke Toyoda

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance

Kenichi Ayukawa

2017 Vice President, President of Subsidiary

Ichizo Aoyama

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT

Toshiaki Hasuike

2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Four-wheel Technology

Keiji Miyamoto

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Domestic 2nd Sales in Main Domestic Sales Unit

Kinji Saito

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Four-wheel Sales

Toshiaki Suzuki

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Domestic 1st Sales in Main Domestic Sales Unit

Hiroaki Matsuura

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology, Director

Masahiko Nagao

59 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director

Keiichi Asai

Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary

Kazuhiko Ayabe

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing

Kazuo Hakamata

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kazunobu Hori

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production Technology

Shinichi Imaizumi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Operations Promotion in Main Domestic Sales Unit

Takashi Iwatsuki

30 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of China Business

Masato Kasai

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Customer Quality & Service

Katsuhiro Kato

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Four-wheel Products & Cost Planning

Hirofumi Nagao

64 2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Izumi Ohishi

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Manufacturing

Shuji Ohishi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Ichiro Ohnish

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Four-Wheel Technology

Naoki Suzuki

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Four-wheel Technology

Shigeo Yamagishi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Management

Kazuki Yamaguchi

2015 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Shigeyuki Yamamura

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration

Hidenori Yamashita

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Manufacturing

Osamu Honda

67 2017 Director

Masakazu Iguchi

82 2012 Independent Director

Sakutaro Tanino

81 2012 Independent Director

Shunichi Akama

2016 Manager of Tokyo Office
Biographies

Name Description

Osamu Suzuki

Mr. Osamu Suzuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1958. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company.

Toshihiro Suzuki

Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 1994. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Director of Product Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Overseas Sales in the Company.

Yasuhito Harayama

Mr. Yasuhito Harayama has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in July 2009. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Cooperation Promotion and Manager of VW Business Office in the Company.

Taisuke Toyoda

Kenichi Ayukawa

Ichizo Aoyama

Toshiaki Hasuike

Keiji Miyamoto

Kinji Saito

Toshiaki Suzuki

Hiroaki Matsuura

Mr. Hiroaki Matsuura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of 3rd Production Technology, Director of 4th Production Technology and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company.

Masahiko Nagao

Mr. Masahiko Nagao has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in September 2012. He previously served as Senior Director of Planning in Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Keiichi Asai

Kazuhiko Ayabe

Kazuo Hakamata

Kazunobu Hori

Shinichi Imaizumi

Takashi Iwatsuki

Mr. Takashi Iwatsuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of China Business in SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Sales and Chief Director of Overseas Sales Promotion in the Company.

Masato Kasai

Katsuhiro Kato

Hirofumi Nagao

Izumi Ohishi

Shuji Ohishi

Ichiro Ohnish

Naoki Suzuki

Shigeo Yamagishi

Kazuki Yamaguchi

Shigeyuki Yamamura

Hidenori Yamashita

Osamu Honda

Mr. Osamu Honda has been serving as Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masakazu Iguchi

Mr. Masakazu Iguchi has been serving as Independent Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also working for Japan Automobile Research Institute and Railway Technical Research Institute. He used to work for University of Tokyo.

Sakutaro Tanino

Mr. Sakutaro Tanino has been serving as Independent Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also working for JAPAN-CHINA FRIENDSHIP CENTER. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shunichi Akama

