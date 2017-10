Subaru Corp (7270.T)

Name Description

Jun Kondo Mr. Jun Kondo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Quality Officer in Subaru Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Subaru Planning and Chief Director of Subaru Cost Planning Management in the Company.

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Mr. Yasuyuki Yoshinaga has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Subaru Corporation since June 22, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Subaru Domestic Sales in the Company.

Toshiaki Okada Mr. Toshiaki Okada has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Subaru Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of Subaru Business Planning in the Company.

Takeshi Tachimori Mr. Takeshi Tachimori has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Subaru Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary.

Masahiro Kasai Mr. Masahiro Kasai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Equipment and Director in Subaru Corporation since October 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Subaru Manufacturing in the Company.

Yoichi Kato Mr. Yoichi Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration, Director of External Affairs and Director in Subaru Corporation since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Shigehiro Aoyama Mr. Shigehiro Aoyama has been serving as Independent Director in Subaru Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for Suntory Holdings Limited. He used to work for Suntory Co., Ltd.