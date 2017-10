Nikon Corp (7731.T)

Name Description

Kazuo Ushida Mr. Kazuo Ushida has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Chief Director of Development in Precision Apparatus Company, Managing Director and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Masashi Oka Mr. Masashi Oka was named Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Representative Director in NIKON CORPORATION effective June 29, 2017. He used to work for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation.

Yasuyuki Okamoto Mr. Yasuyuki Okamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Director of Video Company Marketing and Executive Officer in the Company.

Tomohide Hamada Mr. Tomohide Hamada was named Managing Executive Officer and Director of Industrial Equipment Business in NIKON CORPORATION effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Liquid Crystal Lithograph Business in the Company.

Koichi Fujiu Mr. Koichi Fujiu has been serving as Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978.

Takaharu Honda Mr. Takaharu Honda was named Director in NIKON CORPORATION effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Hiroshi Hataguchi Mr. Hiroshi Hataguchi has been serving as Independent Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also working for a law firm.

Kunio Ishihara Mr. Kunio Ishihara has been serving as Independent Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Akio Negishi Mr. Akio Negishi has been serving as Independent Director in NIKON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.