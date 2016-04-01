Screen Holdings Co Ltd (7735.T)
7735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,410JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akira Ishida
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eiji Kakiuchi
|62
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yoichi Kondo
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer
|
Soichi Nadahara
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer
|
Shin Minamishima
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Katsutoshi Oki
|58
|2014
|Managing Director
|
Katsuhiko Aoki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Joshi
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Yoshinori Tsuruya
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer
|
Hirofumi Ohta
|2015
|Executive Officer, Manager of Accounting and Finance
|
Yoshihisa Ishikawa
|Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning
|
Hirotaka Wada
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Shosaku Murayama
|67
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Shigeru Saito
|60
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Yoshio Tateishi
|77
|2006
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Akira Ishida
|Mr. Akira Ishida has been serving as Chairman of the Board in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Kyoto invention inventory association. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company. He used to work for KYOTO INDUSTRIAL SUPPORT ORGANIZATION 21.
|
Eiji Kakiuchi
|Mr. Eiji Kakiuchi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, President of Media Technology Company and President of Semiconductor Equipment Company in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, DAINIPPON SCREEN GRAPHICS (USA), LLC.
|
Yoichi Kondo
|Mr. Yoichi Kondo has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc., SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd. and SCREEN Business Support Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.
|
Soichi Nadahara
|Mr. Soichi Nadahara has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.
|
Shin Minamishima
|Mr. Shin Minamishima has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Katsutoshi Oki
|Mr. Katsutoshi Oki has been serving as Managing Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 2011. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company.
|
Katsuhiko Aoki
|
Masahiro Joshi
|
Yoshinori Tsuruya
|
Hirofumi Ohta
|
Yoshihisa Ishikawa
|
Hirotaka Wada
|
Shosaku Murayama
|Mr. Shosaku Murayama has been serving as Independent Director of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. and President and Representative Director in iPS Portal Co., Ltd. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Teikoku Seiyaku Company, Limited, as well as work for Bank of Japan and Shikoku Chemicals Corporation.
|
Shigeru Saito
|Mr. Shigeru Saito has been serving as Independent Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOSE CO., LTD.
|
Yoshio Tateishi
|Mr. Yoshio Tateishi has been serving as Independent Director of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2006. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman of OMRON Corporation, as well as working for Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
As Of
