Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)

Name Description

Nobuo Inaba Mr. Nobuo Inaba has been serving as Chairman of Board of Directors and Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in May 2008. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer in the Company. He used to work for Bank of Japan.

Yoshinori Yamashita Mr. Yoshinori Yamashita has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs Business Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, RICOH ELECTRONICS, INC.

Akira Ohyama Mr. Akira Ohyama has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Corporate, Manager of CEO Office and Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD., as well as President of a subsidiary, RICOH AMERICAS HOLDINGS, Inc., since April 2017. He joined the Company in July 1986. His previous titles include Group Executive Officer, Chief Director of New Business Development and Chief Director of European Marketing Business in the Company. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, RICOH EUROPE PLC and RICOH EUROPE B.V.

Yozo Matsuura Mr. Yozo Matsuura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Intellectual Property, Chief Director of Research & Development and Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in June 2012. His previous titles include Chief Director of MFP Business, Chief Director of Image System Development and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kunihiko Sato Mr. Kunihiko Sato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Office Printing Business and Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company. He used to serve as Executive President and Representative Director in another company.

Shiro Kondo Mr. Shiro Kondo has been serving as Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chairman of Board of Directors, Chairman of the Executive Board, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Director of Image System Business, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of MFP Business in the Company.

Minoru Azuma Mr. Minoru Azuma has been serving as Independent Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since June 2014. He is also working for Science Council of Japan, TDK Corporation and The Toshiba International Foundation. He is also a Professor of Tsinghua University, China. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION.

Mutsuko Hatano Ms. Mutsuko Hatano has been serving as Independent Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since June 2016. She is also working for Science Council of Japan. She is also a Professor of Tokyo Institute of Technology. She used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.

Masami Iijima Mr. Masami Iijima has been serving as Independent Director in RICOH COMPANY, LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mitsui & Co., Ltd.