Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

Name Description

Toshio Tokura Mr. Toshio Tokura has been serving as President and Representative Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2012. He previously served as Managing Director and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for two other companies and served as Independent Director in RHYTHM WATCH CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Education from Waseda University.

Toshiyuki Furukawa Mr. Toshiyuki Furukawa has been serving as Director of Business Planning and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Manager of IR & Public Relations Office in the Company.

Keiichi Nakajima Mr. Keiichi Nakajima has been serving as Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Citizen Machinery Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1982. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in other three subsidiaries, including Citizen Machinery Asia Co., Ltd., Citizen Machinery Asia Co., Ltd. and Citizen Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another China-based subsidiary.

Norio Takeuchi Mr. Norio Takeuchi has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Senior Director of Sales in Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Italy S.p.A., and Chairman of a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc., since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Europe GmbH. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Watch Business Planning, Chief Director of Planning and Chief Director of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Toshihiko Sato Mr. Toshihiko Sato has been serving as Managing Director in Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Director of Development in the Company.

Yoshitaka Ohji Mr. Yoshitaka Ohji has been serving as Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Product Development in the Company.

Shinji Shirai Mr. Shinji Shirai has been serving as Chief Senior Director of Product and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Product Development in the Company.

Masaaki Komatsu Mr. Masaaki Komatsu has been serving as Independent Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for Shiseido International France S.A.S., Shiseido Company, Limited and Ryosan Company, Limited.