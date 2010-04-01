Itochu Corp (8001.T)
8001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,952JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiro Okafuji
|67
|2010
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|60
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Fumihiko Kobayashi
|60
|2017
|Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Okamoto
|61
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office, Representative Director
|
Yoshihisa Suzuki
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company, Representative Director
|
Yuji Fukuda
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Masahiro Imai
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Energy & Chemicals Company
|
Shuichi Koseki
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Textile Company
|
Eiichi Yonekura
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Metal Company
|
Tomofumi Yoshida
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Hiroyuki Fukano
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuyuki Harada
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of General Products & Realty Company
|
Keita Ishii
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals, Executive Vice President of Energy & Chemicals Company
|
Yozo Kubo
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Food Company
|
Masahiro Morofuji
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of 1st Brand Marketing, Executive Vice President of Textile Company
|
Akihiko Okada
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Iron and Steel & Non-ferrous & Solar
|
Hiroyuki Tsubai
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akihiro Ueda
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Kazutaka Yoshida
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Machinery Company
|
Mitsuru Chino
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yoshihiro Fukushima
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of 2nd Brand Marketing
|
Shiro Hayashi
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer, Manager of 1st Fashion Apparel
|
Kensuke Hosomi
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Food Distribution
|
Yoichi Ikezoe
|58
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Shigetoshi Imai
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hiroyuki Kaizuka
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Provisions
|
Shunsuke Noda
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Operation
|
Hisato Ohkubo
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Energy
|
Masato Ohsugi
|Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile
|
Hiroshi Oka
|Executive Officer, Director of Secretariat
|
Hiroshi Sato
|57
|2015
|Executive Officer, Manager of Plant Project & Marine & Aerospace
|
Mamoru Seki
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting
|
Motonari Shimizu
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of 2nd Fashion Apparel
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|53
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Information & Communication
|
Tomoyuki Takada
|55
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations
|
Akira Tsuchihashi
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Audit
|
Ichiro Fujisaki
|70
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Chikara Kawakita
|62
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Harufumi Mochizuki
|67
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Atsuko Muraki
|61
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Tetsuya Sebe
|2017
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masahiro Okafuji
|Mr. Masahiro Okafuji has been serving as President and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2010. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, President of Fiber Company, Director of Brand Marketing Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Vice President and President of Fiber Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors in Physics from Osaka University in March 1972.
|
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|Mr. Tsuyoshi Hachimura has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.
|
Fumihiko Kobayashi
|Mr. Fumihiko Kobayashi has been serving as Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Okamoto
|Mr. Hiroshi Okamoto has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Fashion Apparel of the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1980.
|
Yoshihisa Suzuki
|Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director of an associated company, JAMCO CORPORATION.
|
Yuji Fukuda
|Mr. Yuji Fukuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, ITOCHU Singapore Pte Ltd., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Chemical, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of General Merchandise & Chemical Product in the Company.
|
Masahiro Imai
|Mr. Masahiro Imai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Energy & Chemicals Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Plant & Ship and Director of Overseas Market in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, ITOCHU Europe PLC.
|
Shuichi Koseki
|Mr. Shuichi Koseki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Textile Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in two China-based subsidiaries and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary.
|
Eiichi Yonekura
|Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Metal Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Operation in the Company.
|
Tomofumi Yoshida
|Mr. Tomofumi Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, ITOCHU International Inc., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Business Planning, Chief Information Officer of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Unit, Executive Officer and Manager of General Merchandise in the Company.
|
Yasuyuki Harada
|Mr. Yasuyuki Harada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of General Products & Realty Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company. He used to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary.
|
Ichiro Fujisaki
|Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He is a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
|
Chikara Kawakita
|Mr. Chikara Kawakita has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also working for Non-Life Insurance Rating Organization of Japan. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University and Ministry of Finance, Japan.
|
Harufumi Mochizuki
|Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki was named Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation effective June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
|
Atsuko Muraki
|Ms. Atsuko Muraki has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2016. She used to work for Cabinet Office, Japan and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan.
|
Tetsuya Sebe
As Of
