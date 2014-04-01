Edition:
United Kingdom

Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

767JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
¥754
Open
¥754
Day's High
¥767
Day's Low
¥754
Volume
8,219,000
Avg. Vol
7,309,232
52-wk High
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Teruo Asada

68 2014 Chairman of the Board

Fumiya Kokubu

64 2013 President, Representative Director

Nobuhiro Yabe

57 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Mitsuru Akiyoshi

61 2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group, Representative Director

Shigeru Yamazoe

61 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Representative Director

Hikaru Minami

60 2015 Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kaoru Iwasa

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group

Naoya Iwashita

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masumi Kakinoki

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power & Plant Group

Yukihiko Matsumura

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary

Ichiro Takahara

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Metals Group

Mutsumi Ishizuki

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals & Mineral Resources

Hajime Kawamura

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Plant

Takeo Kobayashi

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Pulp Paper

Shoji Kuwayama

61 2014 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Michael McCarty

65 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Agricultural Chemicals, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary

Hirohisa Miyata

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electric Power

Akira Terakawa

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Chemical & Forest Materials Group

Keizo Torii

60 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshiaki Ujiie

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Construction & Industrial Machinery

Koji Yamazaki

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food Products

Hidekazu Futai

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Agricultural Chemicals

Masashi Hashimoto

58 2013 Executive Officer, President of Osaka Office

Jun Horie

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chemical Products

Noriaki Isa

60 2017 Executive Officer

Koji Kabumoto

58 2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information & Logistics & Health Care

Shinichi Kobayashi

59 2015 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hisamichi Koga

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automotive & Leasing Business

Takeshi Kumaki

2016 Executive Officer, President of Nagoya Office

Yoshiaki Mizumoto

59 2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Grain

Kenichiro Oikawa

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Insurance & Financial & Real Estate

Eiji Okada

2017 Executive Officer

Akihiko Sagara

56 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy

Soji Sakai

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Bangkok Office, President of Subsidiary

Yutaka Shimazaki

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Secretariat, Director of Public Relations

Harumichi Tanabe

58 2015 Executive Officer, Manager of Bangkok Office, President of Subsidiary

Minoru Tomita

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Aerospace & Ship

Susumu Fukuda

68 2016 Independent Director

Takao Kitabata

67 2013 Independent Director

Yuri Okina

57 2017 Independent Director

Kyohei Takahashi

73 2016 Independent Director

Hideyoshi Iwane

2017 Director of Accounting
Biographies

Name Description

Teruo Asada

Mr. Teruo Asada has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Finance Insurance Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Director and President in the Company.

Fumiya Kokubu

Mr. Fumiya Kokubu has been serving as President and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1975.

Nobuhiro Yabe

Mr. Nobuhiro Yabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Senior Director of Food Material in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administration Officer in an United States-based subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1982.

Mitsuru Akiyoshi

Mr. Mitsuru Akiyoshi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director of Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Secretary and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.

Shigeru Yamazoe

Mr. Shigeru Yamazoe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Electric Power, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1978.

Hikaru Minami

Mr. Hikaru Minami has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Marubeni Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Finance & Logistics & Information in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Kaoru Iwasa

Mr. Kaoru Iwasa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Transport Machinery and Director of Board in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1979.

Naoya Iwashita

Mr. Naoya Iwashita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Europe PLC, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Organic Chemistry, Manager of Chemical Product and Director of Inorganic & Agricultural Science in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1979.

Masumi Kakinoki

Mr. Masumi Kakinoki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power & Plant Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Electric Power & Infrastructure in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Yukihiko Matsumura

Mr. Yukihiko Matsumura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Marubeni America Corporation, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Ichiro Takahara

Mr. Ichiro Takahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Metals Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Mutsumi Ishizuki

Hajime Kawamura

Mr. Hajime Kawamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Plant in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Asset Management and Director of Energy & Chemical Plant in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.

Takeo Kobayashi

Shoji Kuwayama

Mr. Shoji Kuwayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni ASEAN Pte. Ltd., since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Nonferrous Metals, Executive Officer and Manager of Metal in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Michael McCarty

Hirohisa Miyata

Mr. Hirohisa Miyata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Electric Power in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project and Director of 4th Overseas Electric Power Project in the Company. He used to serve for a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.

Akira Terakawa

Mr. Akira Terakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Chemical & Forest Materials Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Plastics, Director of Business Planning, Director of Plastics Planning and Director of Electrical Materials in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Keizo Torii

Mr. Keizo Torii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a China-based subsidiary, Marubeni (China) Co., Ltd., since May 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of LNG and Director of Gas Business Development, Manager of 1st Energy Division and Representative Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Toshiaki Ujiie

Koji Yamazaki

Hidekazu Futai

Masashi Hashimoto

Mr. Masashi Hashimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Osaka Office in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Textile Business Planning and Director of Functional Product & Lifestyle in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Foreign Language from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1981.

Jun Horie

Noriaki Isa

Mr. Noriaki Isa has been serving as Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Director of Electric Power, Director or Electric Power & Infrastructure & Asset Management and Manager of Bangkok Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Koji Kabumoto

Shinichi Kobayashi

Mr. Shinichi Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer of Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Australia Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Coal, Senior Director Metal and Director of Metal Resource Related Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Hokkaido University in March 1982.

Hisamichi Koga

Takeshi Kumaki

Yoshiaki Mizumoto

Mr. Yoshiaki Mizumoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Grain in Marubeni Corporation effective April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Provisions Sugar, Manager of Food and Manager of China & ASEAN Strategy Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.

Kenichiro Oikawa

Eiji Okada

Akihiko Sagara

Mr. Akihiko Sagara has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Energy in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Oil Trading in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.

Soji Sakai

Yutaka Shimazaki

Harumichi Tanabe

Mr. Harumichi Tanabe has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Bangkok Office in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Marubeni Thailand Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of Industrial Energy in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Minoru Tomita

Susumu Fukuda

Mr. Susumu Fukuda has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Japan Real Estate Institute and National Tax Council and Ministry of Finance, Japan. He used to work for The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Takao Kitabata

Mr. Takao Kitabata has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2013. He is serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd., SEIREN Co., Ltd. and Zeon Corporation, and working for SANDAGAKUEN Junior High School / Senior High School. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1972.

Yuri Okina

Ms. Yuri Okina has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2017. She is also serving as Director in Bridgestone Corporation, and working for The Japan Research Institute, Limited. She used to work for Bank of Japan, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Seven Bank, Ltd.

Kyohei Takahashi

Mr. Kyohei Takahashi has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Showa Denko K.K. and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company. He used to work for Japan Polyolefins Corporation, Montell-JPO Co., Ltd. and SunAllomer Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1968.

Hideyoshi Iwane

Insider Trading

