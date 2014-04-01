Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

Name Description

Teruo Asada Mr. Teruo Asada has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Finance Insurance Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Director and President in the Company.

Fumiya Kokubu Mr. Fumiya Kokubu has been serving as President and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1975.

Nobuhiro Yabe Mr. Nobuhiro Yabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Senior Director of Food Material in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administration Officer in an United States-based subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1982.

Mitsuru Akiyoshi Mr. Mitsuru Akiyoshi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director of Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Secretary and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.

Shigeru Yamazoe Mr. Shigeru Yamazoe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Electric Power, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1978.

Hikaru Minami Mr. Hikaru Minami has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Marubeni Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Finance & Logistics & Information in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Kaoru Iwasa Mr. Kaoru Iwasa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Transport Machinery and Director of Board in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1979.

Naoya Iwashita Mr. Naoya Iwashita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Europe PLC, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Organic Chemistry, Manager of Chemical Product and Director of Inorganic & Agricultural Science in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1979.

Masumi Kakinoki Mr. Masumi Kakinoki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power & Plant Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Electric Power & Infrastructure in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Yukihiko Matsumura Mr. Yukihiko Matsumura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Marubeni America Corporation, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Ichiro Takahara Mr. Ichiro Takahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Metals Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Hajime Kawamura Mr. Hajime Kawamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Plant in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Asset Management and Director of Energy & Chemical Plant in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.

Shoji Kuwayama Mr. Shoji Kuwayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni ASEAN Pte. Ltd., since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Nonferrous Metals, Executive Officer and Manager of Metal in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Hirohisa Miyata Mr. Hirohisa Miyata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Electric Power in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project and Director of 4th Overseas Electric Power Project in the Company. He used to serve for a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.

Akira Terakawa Mr. Akira Terakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Chemical & Forest Materials Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Plastics, Director of Business Planning, Director of Plastics Planning and Director of Electrical Materials in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Keizo Torii Mr. Keizo Torii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a China-based subsidiary, Marubeni (China) Co., Ltd., since May 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of LNG and Director of Gas Business Development, Manager of 1st Energy Division and Representative Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Masashi Hashimoto Mr. Masashi Hashimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Osaka Office in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Textile Business Planning and Director of Functional Product & Lifestyle in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Foreign Language from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1981.

Noriaki Isa Mr. Noriaki Isa has been serving as Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Director of Electric Power, Director or Electric Power & Infrastructure & Asset Management and Manager of Bangkok Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Shinichi Kobayashi Mr. Shinichi Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer of Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Australia Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Coal, Senior Director Metal and Director of Metal Resource Related Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Hokkaido University in March 1982.

Yoshiaki Mizumoto Mr. Yoshiaki Mizumoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Grain in Marubeni Corporation effective April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Provisions Sugar, Manager of Food and Manager of China & ASEAN Strategy Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.

Akihiko Sagara Mr. Akihiko Sagara has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Energy in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Oil Trading in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.

Harumichi Tanabe Mr. Harumichi Tanabe has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Bangkok Office in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Marubeni Thailand Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of Industrial Energy in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Susumu Fukuda Mr. Susumu Fukuda has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Japan Real Estate Institute and National Tax Council and Ministry of Finance, Japan. He used to work for The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Takao Kitabata Mr. Takao Kitabata has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2013. He is serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd., SEIREN Co., Ltd. and Zeon Corporation, and working for SANDAGAKUEN Junior High School / Senior High School. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1972.

Yuri Okina Ms. Yuri Okina has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2017. She is also serving as Director in Bridgestone Corporation, and working for The Japan Research Institute, Limited. She used to work for Bank of Japan, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Seven Bank, Ltd.