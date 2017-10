Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)

Name Description

Satoshi Ozawa Mr. Satoshi Ozawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a Taiwan-based subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Jun Karube Mr. Jun Karube has been serving as President and Representative Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Logistics, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hideyuki Iwamoto Mr. Hideyuki Iwamoto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for TOMEN Corporation.

Soichiro Matsudaira Mr. Soichiro Matsudaira has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Director of Chemicals & Electronics and Representative Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Chief Director of Life Industry, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Information Electronics in the Company.

Yuichi Ohi Mr. Yuichi Ohi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Global Parts & Logistics and Representative Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kuniaki Yamagiwa Mr. Kuniaki Yamagiwa has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for TOMEN Corporation.

Yasuhiko Yokoi Mr. Yasuhiko Yokoi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Business and Deputy Chief Director of Corporate in the Company. He used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Yasuhiro Nagai Mr. Yasuhiro Nagai has been serving as Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Toyota Office in the Company.

Hiroshi Tominaga Mr. Hiroshi Tominaga has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting & Planning in the Company.

Takashi Hattori Mr. Takashi Hattori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Africa and Manager of Machinery & Technology & New Business SBU in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho (Africa) Pty. Ltd.

Toshiro Hidaka Mr. Toshiro Hidaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Machinery & Energy & Plant Project in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since 2017. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Corporate in the Company. He used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Ichiro Kashitani Mr. Ichiro Kashitani has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Automotive in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Director of Automotive Planning in the Company.

Yoshiki Miura Mr. Yoshiki Miura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Food & Consumer Services in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho (Australasia) Pty. Ltd.

Minoru Murata Mr. Minoru Murata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Metal in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Director of Steel Plate in the Company.

Hideki Yanase Mr. Hideki Yanase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Toyota Tsusho Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific Pte, Ltd., since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chemicals & Electronics and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kumi Fujisawa Ms. Kumi Fujisawa has been serving as Independent Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2014. She is also serving as Representative Director in Sophia Bank, as well as Director in CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd. and The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., and working for Japan Securities Dealers Association and The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. She used to work for IFYS Co., Ltd., SCINEX CORPORATION, Trenders, Inc., Symmetry Japan, Inc., Music Securities, Inc., Hosei University and another company.

Yoriko Kawaguchi Ms. Yoriko Kawaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation since June 2014. She is also serving as Independent Director in Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. She is also a Specially Appointed Professor of Meiji University. She used to work for Suntory Co., Ltd. and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.