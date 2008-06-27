Edition:
United Kingdom

Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)

8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,716JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,718
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,728
Day's Low
¥1,708
Volume
898,000
Avg. Vol
1,109,312
52-wk High
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Aoi

56 2006 President, Representative Executive Officer, Representative Director

Motohiko Sato

63 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Tomoo Ishii

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Masao Nakamura

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Toshikazu Takimoto

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries

Takashi Wakashima

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hirotsugu Kato

54 2017 Senior Executive Officer, Director of IR, Director

Nariaki Fuse

58 2015 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yoshinori Saito

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hajime Sasaki

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masahisa Aoki

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Animation Business

Masahiro Aono

2013 Executive Officer

Mayuki Igayama

Executive Officer

Yuko Ito

Executive Officer, Director of Construction

Miyuki Kawara

Executive Officer

Yoshiaki Kogure

2013 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Junko Tsuda

2017 Executive Officer, Director of New Business Promotion

Koichiro Horiuchi

56 2008 Independent Director

Masahiro Muroi

62 2017 Independent Director

Etsuko Okajima

51 2014 Independent Director

Ryosuke Murai

Director of Finance
Biographies

Name Description

Hiroshi Aoi

Mr. Hiroshi Aoi has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since October 2006. He joined the Company in July 1986. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Planning, Chief Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning, Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales and Vice President of the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MARUI CO., LTD.

Motohiko Sato

Mr. Motohiko Sato has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Group Business Planning and Executive Officer of the Company.

Tomoo Ishii

Mr. Tomoo Ishii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Director of Group Compliance and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Masao Nakamura

Mr. Masao Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AIM CREATE., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Store Planning in Main Sales Unit, Director of Group's Opening Store Promotion, Director of Business Development, Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Toshikazu Takimoto

Mr. Toshikazu Takimoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, MARUI HOME SERVICE Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982.

Takashi Wakashima

Mr. Takashi Wakashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., since 2017. He joined the Company in March 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Marui Business of the Company.

Hirotsugu Kato

Mr. Hirotsugu Kato has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Director of IR and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1986.

Nariaki Fuse

Mr. Nariaki Fuse has been serving as Senior Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, M-and-C SYSTEMS Co.,Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1982.

Yoshinori Saito

Hajime Sasaki

Masahisa Aoki

Masahiro Aono

Mayuki Igayama

Yuko Ito

Miyuki Kawara

Yoshiaki Kogure

Junko Tsuda

Koichiro Horiuchi

Mr. Koichiro Horiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 27, 2008. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in FUJIKYUKO CO., LTD., and working for The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. He used to work for Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Masahiro Muroi

Mr. Masahiro Muroi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Ryoden Corporation.

Etsuko Okajima

Ms. Etsuko Okajima has been serving as Independent Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 2014. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in ProNova Inc., as well as Independent Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. and Link and Motivation Inc. She used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Ryosuke Murai

