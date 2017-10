Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T)

Name Description

Makoto Fukuda Mr. Makoto Fukuda has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Aozora Bank, Ltd. since June 26, 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Rakuten Life Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Vice President in Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Finance Corporation and Vice Chairman in Resional Banks Association of Japan, as well as work for Ministry of Finance. He obtained a Bachelor of Law from University of Tokyo in March 1968.

Shinsuke Baba Mr. Shinsuke Baba has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Aozora Bank, Ltd. since September 27, 2012. He joined the Bank in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Corporation Sales, Director of Capital Markets, Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Investment Bank and Executive Vice President of the Bank. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Yukio Sekizawa Mr. Yukio Sekizawa has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Aozora Bank, Ltd. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1984.

Takeo Saito Mr. Takeo Saito has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Aozora Bank, Ltd. since June 27, 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Fund Securities and Chief Director of Marketing in the Bank.

Tomonori Ito Mr. Tomonori Ito has been serving as Independent Director of Aozora Bank, Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in PARCO Co., LTD., and Electric Power Development Company. He is also a professor of Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University.

Hiroyuki Mizuta Mr. Hiroyuki Mizuta has been serving as Independent Director in Aozora Bank, Ltd. since June 26, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nipon Television City Corp as well as working for NIPPON DENTSU CO., LTD. He was President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Resona Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director in Resona bank, as well as work for The Kyowa Bank, Ltd.

Ippei Murakami Mr. Ippei Murakami has been serving as Independent Director in Aozora Bank, Ltd. since June 2014. He is also working for Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.