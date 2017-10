Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309.T)

Name Description

Tetsuo Ohkubo Mr. Tetsuo Ohkubo has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Vice President and President in the Company.

Kunitaro Kitamura Mr. Kunitaro Kitamura has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., as well as Co-Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, since April 2017. He used to work for The Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited and Chuo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1977.

Hitoshi Tsunekage Mr. Hitoshi Tsunekage has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., as well as Co-Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, since June 2017. He used to work for The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

Akihiko Shirayama Mr. Akihiko Shirayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Jiro Araumi Mr. Jiro Araumi has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. He used to work for The Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited.

Toru Takakura Mr. Toru Takakura has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Yoshiaki Koshimura Mr. Yoshiaki Koshimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. He used to work for The Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited and another bank.

Yutaka Nishida Mr. Yutaka Nishida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Tadashi Nishimura Mr. Tadashi Nishimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Atsushi Kaibara Mr. Atsushi Kaibara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Yasumi Nose Mr. Yasumi Nose has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as President and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Systems & Services Co., Ltd., as well as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Koichi Onaka Mr. Koichi Onaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Shigeki Tanaka Mr. Shigeki Tanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Akira Yokota Mr. Akira Yokota has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Masaru Hashimoto Mr. Masaru Hashimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for The Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking Company, Limited.

Kiyomitsu Asahi Mr. Kiyomitsu Asahi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Internal Audit in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Yoshio Hishida Mr. Yoshio Hishida has been serving as Executive Officer in in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Yukihiro Kitano Mr. Yukihiro Kitano has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Kazuhisa Koashi Mr. Kazuhisa Koashi has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Toshio Masui Mr. Toshio Masui has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Toshiaki Nakano Mr. Toshiaki Nakano has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Kengo Noguchi Mr. Kengo Noguchi has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Kazuya Ohyama Mr. Kazuya Ohyama has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Tsuyoshi Saito Mr. Tsuyoshi Saito has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Masahiro Tsuchiya Mr. Masahiro Tsuchiya has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Sumikazu Tsutsui Mr. Sumikazu Tsutsui has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Tadao Umezawa Mr. Tadao Umezawa has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Hiroshi Misawa Mr. Hiroshi Misawa has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for The Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Company, Limited and two subsidiaries, including Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Yasuyuki Yagi Mr. Yasuyuki Yagi has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for First Credit Corporation and a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Mikio Araki Mr. Mikio Araki has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd., and working for Japan Freight Railway Company and The Japan Economic Research Institute. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Hiroko Kawamoto Ms. Hiroko Kawamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in ANA Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in RENAISSANCE INCORPORATED. She used to work for All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Isao Matsushita Mr. Isao Matsushita has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in INPEX CORPORATION and Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd., and working for JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Shinichi Saito Mr. Shinichi Saito has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Representative Director in Japan Industrial Solutions, Ltd., as well as Independent Director in Meikoshokai Co., Ltd. He used to work for Marubeni Corporation, The Resolution and Collection Corporation, Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, Unitika Ltd., Sharp Corporation and a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Soichi Shinohara Mr. Soichi Shinohara has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc since June 2013. He is also working for Kyoto Gakuen University, Japan. He is also an Appointed Emeritus Professor of Doshisha University, Japan, and a Special Visiting Professor of Renmin University of China, China. He used to work for University of Waterloo, Canada and a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited.

Takeshi Suzuki Mr. Takeshi Suzuki has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in AICHI CORPORATION. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation, TOYOTA FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.