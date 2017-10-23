Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

Name Description

Hidetoshi Sakuma Mr. Hidetoshi Sakuma has been serving as President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since March 1, 2009. He joined the Bank in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Market Sales, Director of Business Planning, Director of Main Branch Sales and Managing Executive Officer in the Bank. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1976.

Osamu Kimura Mr. Osamu Kimura has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Toke Office, Manager of Inage Office, Executive Officer and Director of Branch Support in the Bank. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1981.

Kenichi Sawai Mr. Kenichi Sawai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Director of Business Planning in the Bank.

Daizo Iijima Mr. Daizo Iijima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources Development and Director of Head Office Sales in the Bank.

Kazuhiko Mizushima Mr. Kazuhiko Mizushima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Head Office Sales in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Sales Support and Director of Main Store Support in the Bank.

Tomoyuki Ikeda Mr. Tomoyuki Ikeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director of Business Planning and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.

Yukihito Inamura Mr. Yukihito Inamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of New York Office, Manager of Secretary's Office, Director of Public Relations & CSR and Director of Human Resources Development in the Bank.

Joji Sugo Mr. Joji Sugo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Examination and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.

Norio Takatsu Mr. Norio Takatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1985. He previously served as Director of System in the Bank.

Tsutomu Yonemoto Mr. Tsutomu Yonemoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Manager of Hong Kong Office, Manager of Akihabara Office, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Sales Support in the Company.

Yasuko Takayama Ms. Yasuko Takayama has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and working for Mitsubishi Corporation and Shiseido Company, Limited.

Yuko Tashima Ms. Yuko Tashima has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also working for Kyushu Financial Group, Inc., another company and a law firm. She used to work for Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.