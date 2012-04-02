Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)
8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
560JPY
7:00am BST
560JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.82%)
¥10 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
¥550
¥550
Open
¥550
¥550
Day's High
¥561
¥561
Day's Low
¥548
¥548
Volume
4,774,000
4,774,000
Avg. Vol
3,790,000
3,790,000
52-wk High
¥571
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412
¥412
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaaki Tani
|74
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takashige Shibato
|63
|2014
|President, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takashi Yoshikai
|63
|2012
|Vice President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Aoyagi
|61
|2011
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Eiji Araki
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Yasuaki Morikawa
|59
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Yuji Shirakawa
|60
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Ei Takeshita
|66
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Koji Yokota
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Yasuhiko Yoshida
|60
|2012
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Shunsuke Yoshizawa
|61
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroshi Miyoshi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Hisashi Goto
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Osamu Jogo
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Toshimi Nomura
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Shinichi Ohba
|58
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuhiro Tamenaga
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yuji Tanoue
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kosuke Yaoki
|Executive Officer
|
Masahiko Fukasawa
|56
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Toshiya Kosugi
|59
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masaaki Tani
|Mr. Masaaki Tani has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. His previous titles include President and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Takashige Shibato
|Mr. Takashige Shibato has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. He used to serve as Independent Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1976.
|
Takashi Yoshikai
|Mr. Takashi Yoshikai has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 2, 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1977.
|
Masayuki Aoyagi
|Mr. Masayuki Aoyagi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1978.
|
Eiji Araki
|Mr. Eiji Araki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Seinan Gakuin University in March 1981.
|
Yasuaki Morikawa
|Mr. Yasuaki Morikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Yuji Shirakawa
|Mr. Yuji Shirakawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited, as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Doshisha University in March 1981.
|
Ei Takeshita
|Mr. Ei Takeshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd., since June 2014. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.
|
Koji Yokota
|Mr. Koji Yokota has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD., as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.
|
Yasuhiko Yoshida
|Mr. Yasuhiko Yoshida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.
|
Shunsuke Yoshizawa
|Mr. Shunsuke Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd., since April 2014. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1978.
|
Hiroshi Miyoshi
|Mr. Hiroshi Miyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Planning in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Hisashi Goto
|Mr. Hisashi Goto has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Osamu Jogo
|Mr. Osamu Jogo has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Toshimi Nomura
|Mr. Toshimi Nomura has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.
|
Shinichi Ohba
|Mr. Shinichi Ohba is serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Kazuhiro Tamenaga
|Mr. Kazuhiro Tamenaga has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Yuji Tanoue
|Mr. Yuji Tanoue has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.
|
Kosuke Yaoki
|Mr. Kosuke Yaoki has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd.
|
Masahiko Fukasawa
|Mr. Masahiko Fukasawa has been serving as Independent Director of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., and working for Alix Partners Asia LLC. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and A.T. Kearney.
|
Toshiya Kosugi
|Mr. Toshiya Kosugi has been serving as Independent Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD., and working for Truth, Human Science and Management Organization Laboratory LLC. He is also a Guest Professor of Ritsumeikan University, and a Specially Appointed Professor of Keio University. He used to work for NEC Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Inc., Uniden Corporation and Apple Inc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Masaaki Tani
|--
|
Takashige Shibato
|--
|
Takashi Yoshikai
|--
|
Masayuki Aoyagi
|--
|
Eiji Araki
|--
|
Yasuaki Morikawa
|--
|
Yuji Shirakawa
|--
|
Ei Takeshita
|--
|
Koji Yokota
|--
|
Yasuhiko Yoshida
|--
|
Shunsuke Yoshizawa
|--
|
Hiroshi Miyoshi
|--
|
Hisashi Goto
|--
|
Osamu Jogo
|--
|
Toshimi Nomura
|--
|
Shinichi Ohba
|--
|
Kazuhiro Tamenaga
|--
|
Yuji Tanoue
|--
|
Kosuke Yaoki
|--
|
Masahiko Fukasawa
|--
|
Toshiya Kosugi
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Masaaki Tani
|0
|0
|
Takashige Shibato
|0
|0
|
Takashi Yoshikai
|0
|0
|
Masayuki Aoyagi
|0
|0
|
Eiji Araki
|0
|0
|
Yasuaki Morikawa
|0
|0
|
Yuji Shirakawa
|0
|0
|
Ei Takeshita
|0
|0
|
Koji Yokota
|0
|0
|
Yasuhiko Yoshida
|0
|0
|
Shunsuke Yoshizawa
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Miyoshi
|0
|0
|
Hisashi Goto
|0
|0
|
Osamu Jogo
|0
|0
|
Toshimi Nomura
|0
|0
|
Shinichi Ohba
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiro Tamenaga
|0
|0
|
Yuji Tanoue
|0
|0
|
Kosuke Yaoki
|0
|0
|
Masahiko Fukasawa
|0
|0
|
Toshiya Kosugi
|0
|0