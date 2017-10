Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)

Name Description

Katsunori Nakanishi Mr. Katsunori Nakanishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 16, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, SHIZUOKA GAS Co., Ltd. He joined the Bank in April 1976. His previous titles include Manager of Fujinomiya North Office, Manager of Shintsu Office, Manager of Mishima Office, Deputy Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director of Business Administration, Executive Officer, Director of Sales Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Bank.

Hisashi Shibata Mr. Hisashi Shibata has been serving as President and Representative Director in THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 16, 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of Tokyo Sales in the Bank.

Masahiro Goto Mr. Masahiro Goto has been serving as Non-Executive Director in THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, since June 19, 2015. He joined the Bank in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Haramachi Office, Manager of Yoshiwara Office, Manager of Numatsu Ekikita Office, Manager of Atami Office, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Tobu Company Manager, Chubu Company Manager and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Bank. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Doshisha University.

Hirotoshi Sugimoto Mr. Hirotoshi Sugimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Hamamatsu Sales and Manager of Yamashita Office in the Bank.

Minoru Yagi Mr. Minoru Yagi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Bank.

Hideto Iio Mr. Hideto Iio has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Mitsuru Kobayashi Mr. Mitsuru Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Yoshihiro Nagasawa Mr. Yoshihiro Nagasawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2013. He joined the Bank in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Main Office Sales, Director of Main Office Sales, Director of Audit and Executive Officer in the Bank.

Kumi Fujisawa Ms. Kumi Fujisawa has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. since June 2013. She is also serving as Representative Director in SophiaBank, as well as Director in Toyota Tsusho Corporation, MONEY DESIGN Co., Ltd. and CREEK & RIVER Co Ltd., and is working for The Investment Trusts Association, Japan and Japan Securities Dealers Association.