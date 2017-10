Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)

Name Description

Nobuyuki Koga Mr. Nobuyuki Koga has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also Chairman of Nominating and Compensation Committees of the Company. He is serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in another Japan-based company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Director, Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer in the Company.

Koji Nagai Mr. Koji Nagai has been serving as Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Nomura Holdings Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, NOMURA SECURITIES CO., LTD., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He obtained LLB from Chuo University in March 1981.

Takumi Kitamura Mr. Takumi Kitamura has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a Japan-based subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1990.

Tetsu Ozaki Mr. Tetsu Ozaki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NOMURA SECURITIES CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Shoichi Nagamatsu Mr. Shoichi Nagamatsu has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NOMURA SECURITIES CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Kaoru Numata Kaoru Numata is serving as Chief Information Officer and Executive Officer of Nomura Holdings, Inc. Kaoru Numata is serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yo Akatsuka Mr. Yo Akatsuka is serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in other three subsidiaries, including Nomura Funds Research and Technologies Co., Ltd., The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and Nomura Funds Research and Technologies Co., Ltd.

Norikazu Akedo Mr. Norikazu Akedo has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Satoshi Arai Mr. Satoshi Arai has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in other four subsidiaries, including Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., The Nomura Trust and Banking Company, Limited, Nomura Institute of Capital Markets Research and Nomura Institute of Estate Planning.

Yuji Hibino Mr. Yuji Hibino has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Toshiyasu Iiyama Mr. Toshiyasu Iiyama is serving as Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Asia Area in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary. He is also serving as Managing Director in another subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Hajime Ikeda Mr. Hajime Ikeda is serving as Executive Officer of Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yasuo Kashiwagi Mr. Yasuo Kashiwagi is serving as Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Europe Area in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kimura Mr. Kenji Kimura is serving as Executive Officer of Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Jonathan Lewis Jonathan Lewis has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Chief Executive Officer of two subsidiaries, including Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Nomura International plc.

Toshio Morita Mr. Toshio Morita has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Yutaka Nakajima Mr. Yutaka Nakajima is serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in another Japan-based subsidiary.

Yuji Nakata Mr. Yuji Nakata has been serving as Executive Officer and Co-Chief Risk Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1983.

Rikiya Nonomura Mr. Rikiya Nonomura is serving as Executive Officer of Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Shoji Ogawa Mr. Shoji Ogawa has been serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in other two subsidiaries, including Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. and The Nomura Trust and Banking Company, Limited.

Kentaro Okuda Mr. Kentaro Okuda is serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a New York-based subsidiary, Nomura Holding America Inc. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in another Japan-based subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Minoru Shinohara Mr. Minoru Shinohara has been serving as Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Wholesale in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yasushi Takayama Mr. Yasushi Takayama is serving as Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Tsutomu Takemura Mr. Tsutomu Takemura is serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Nomura Securities International, Inc.

Tomoyuki Teraguchi Mr. Tomoyuki Teraguchi is serving as Executive Officer in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Kunio Watanabe Mr. Kunio Watanabe has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Asset Management in Nomura Holdings, Inc., as well as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Eiichiro Yamaguchi Mr. Eiichiro Yamaguchi is serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Sales in Nomura Holdings, Inc. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Hisato Miyashita Mr. Hisato Miyashita has been serving as Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. and The Nomura Trust and Banking Company, Limited, and working for another subsidiary. He joined the Company in July 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. and another subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Toshinori Kanemoto Mr. Toshinori Kanemoto has been serving as Independent Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since June 2011. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Riken Corporation, and working for Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. and City-Yuwa Partners.

Hiroshi Kimura Mr. Hiroshi Kimura has been serving as Independent Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD. and IHI Corporation, and working for JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

Takao Kusakari Mr. Takao Kusakari has been serving as Independent Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Choo San Lim Mr. Michael Choo San Lim has been serving as Independent Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Non-Executive Chairman in Nomura Singapore Ltd. and Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited, and working for The Singapore Public Service Commission. He used to work for Price Waterhouse, Singapore, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Singapore, Land Transport Authority of Singapore, Olam International Limited, Accounting Standards Council, Singapore and Singapore Accountancy Commission.

Noriaki Shimazaki Mr. Noriaki Shimazaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nomura Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Autobacs Seven Co., Ltd., UKC Holdings Corporation and Loginet Japan Co., Ltd., as well as Director in a subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. He is also working for IFRS Foundation Asia-Oceania Office and Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation.