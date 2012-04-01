Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)

Name Description

Michio Matsui Mr. Michio Matsui has been serving as President and Representative Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since June 1995. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Corporate, Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales. He used to work for NYK Line. He graduated from Hitotsubashi University in March 1976 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Shinichi Uzawa Mr. Shinichi Uzawa has been serving as Director of Finance and Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since April 1, 2012. His previous positions include Director of Credit Management, Leader of Finance Group and Director of Finance and Manager of Finance Group in the Company. Before he joined the Company in August 2001, he worked for a company that is now Oji paper Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from University of Tokyo in March 1996, obtained his Master's degree in Agricultural Life Science from University of Tokyo in March 2000, and obtained his Master's degree in Business Administration from Hitotsubashi University in March 2007.

Hirohito Imada Mr. Hirohito Imada has been serving as Managing Director and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since May 1, 2011. He joined the Company in July 2001. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Itochu Corporation and WASEDA ACADEMY Co., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1987.

Takashi Moribe Mr. Takashi Moribe has been serving as Managing Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since May 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 2001. His previous titles include Leader of RTGS Business Group, Director of Sales Promotion, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Director of Operation Planning, Manager of RTGS Preparation Office and Director of RTGS Business in the Company. He used to work for a company that is now NTT Data Corporation, as well as Aplix Corporation. He used to be a judicial scrivener. He graduated from Waseda University in March 1991 with a Bachelor's degree in Political Economy.

Akira Warita Mr. Akira Warita has been serving as Managing Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 2006. His previous titles include Manager of President's Office, Director of Sales Promotion, Leader of President's Office Group, Leader of Sales Group and Manager of Investment Relations Office in the Company. He used to work for a company that is now P&G., a company that is now Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., as well as a company that is now UBS SECURITIES JAPAN LTD. He graduated from Hitotsubashi University in March 1994 with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Kunihiko Sato Mr. Kunihiko Sato has been serving as Executive Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since May 2011. He is also in charge of System Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in September 1998. His previous titles include Director of System Planning, Director of System and Manager of System Group in the Company. He used to work for Yamaichi Securities Company.

Motoo Saiga Mr. Motoo Saiga has been serving as Director of Compliance and Director in MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in February 2002.

Masashi Shibata Mr. Masashi Shibata has been serving as Director of Sales Development and Director in MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since March 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 2001.

Junji Annen Mr. Junji Annen has been serving as Independent Director of MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since June 2014. He is also a professor of Center University. He is also working for a law firm. He used to work for Hokkaido University and Seikei University. He obtained his LLB from The University of Tokyo in March 1979.