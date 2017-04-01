Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)

8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,630JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥2,613
Open
¥2,612
Day's High
¥2,634
Day's Low
¥2,606
Volume
3,332,400
Avg. Vol
3,114,300
52-wk High
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiromichi Iwasa

75 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director

Masanobu Komoda

63 2011 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Yoshikazu Kitahara

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Kiyotaka Fujibayashi

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation, President of Subsidiary, Director

Yasuo Onozawa

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shoichiro Kawamoto

2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Ishigami

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Commercial Facility, Director

Masatoshi Sato

59 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Takashi Yamamoto

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director

Akihiko Funaoka

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Business, Manager of Operation Promotion Office

Wataru Hamamoto

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Hirokawa

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Takayuki Miki

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Masatoshi Ozaki

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Takashi Ueda

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Operation Promotion Office in Main Building Unit

Hiroki Saito

2015 Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Satoshi Hironaka

56 Executive Officer

Ayumu Miyata

Executive Officer

Ikuo Mori

52 2017 Executive Officer

Osamu Obayashi

2015 Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Overseas Business

Yosuke Seko

57 2013 Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Shingo Suzuki

54 2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Building

Toshiaki Egashira

68 2013 Independent Director

Masako Egawa

60 2015 Independent Director

Masafumi Nogimori

69 2017 Independent Director

Toru Yamashita

69 2013 Independent Director

Ken Aoki

2017 Manager of Document Group in General Affairs Unit
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hiromichi Iwasa

Mr. Hiromichi Iwasa has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1967. His previous titles include Director of Development Planning, Director of Project 1st Planning, Director of Construction, Chief Director of Project Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Asset Management, President and Executive President in the Company.

Masanobu Komoda

Mr. Masanobu Komoda has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Director of Asset Operation in the Company. He obtained his LLB from The University of Tokyo in March 1978.

Yoshikazu Kitahara

Mr. Yoshikazu Kitahara has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Building Business Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Waseda University in March 1980.

Kiyotaka Fujibayashi

Mr. Kiyotaka Fujibayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Promotion Office in Main Residential Business Unit, Group Senior Executive Officer and Group Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Yasuo Onozawa

Mr. Yasuo Onozawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Office in Main Building Unit, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Building and Director of Chiyoda Development in Main Building Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Shoichiro Kawamoto

Hiroyuki Ishigami

Mr. Hiroyuki Ishigami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Commercial Facility and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masatoshi Sato

Mr. Masatoshi Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan.

Takashi Yamamoto

Mr. Takashi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Accommodation Business in the Company. He used to work for Sony Corporation.

Akihiko Funaoka

Wataru Hamamoto

Mr. Wataru Hamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Yoshihiro Hirokawa

Mr. Yoshihiro Hirokawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Manager of Business Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1984.

Takayuki Miki

Mr. Takayuki Miki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Urban Business and Director of Logistics Facilities Business in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyushu University in March 1984.

Masatoshi Ozaki

Takashi Ueda

Hiroki Saito

Satoshi Hironaka

Ayumu Miyata

Ikuo Mori

Osamu Obayashi

Yosuke Seko

Mr. Yosuke Seko has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Resort Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1983.

Shingo Suzuki

Toshiaki Egashira

Mr. Toshiaki Egashira has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1972.

Masako Egawa

Ms. Masako Egawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for other four companies, including Citibank, N. A. and Salomon Brothers Inc.

Masafumi Nogimori

Mr. Masafumi Nogimori has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Toru Yamashita

Mr. Toru Yamashita has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for NTT DATA CORPORATION. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo University of Technology in March 1971.

Ken Aoki

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading