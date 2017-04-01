Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (8802.T)

Name Description

Hirotaka Sugiyama Mr. Hirotaka Sugiyama has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director of Group Planning, Director of Accounting, Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs, Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Junichi Yoshida Mr. Junichi Yoshida has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Business, Director of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources Planning in the Company.

Jo Kato Mr. Jo Kato has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Overseas Business in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary.

Junichi Tanisawa Mr. Junichi Tanisawa has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Naoto Aiba Mr. Naoto Aiba has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Development and Planning, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Building Business Planning Main Building Business Unit in the Company.

Tetsuji Arimori Mr. Tetsuji Arimori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Kenichi Iwata Mr. Kenichi Iwata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Leasing Sales in the Company. He also used to serve as Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., as well as President and Director in another subsidiary.

Atsuo Kyono Mr. Atsuo Kyono has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Leisure Business Office, Director of Development Operation and Director of Housing Planning Operation in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO RESIDENCE Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Katayama Mr. Hiroshi Katayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Investment Management Business Promotion Office in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Noboru Nishigai Mr. Noboru Nishigai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI ESTATE HOME Co., Ltd.

Kenji Hosokane Mr. Kenji Hosokane has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in July 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yokohama Office, Manager of Urban Project Business Office, Director of Marunouchi Development and Director of Building Asset Development in the Company.

Hisashi Komada Mr. Hisashi Komada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tohoku Office and Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance in the Company.

Tetsuo Yuasa Mr. Tetsuo Yuasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Building Management Planning in the Company.

Toru Ohkusa Mr. Toru Ohkusa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Yutaka Yanagisawa Mr. Yutaka Yanagisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Main Planning Administration Unit, Manager of Internal Auditing Office, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director of Business Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Shin Ebihara Mr. Shin Ebihara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

Setsuko Egami Ms. Setsuko Egami has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is a Professor of Musashi University. She used to work for East Japan Railway Company and another company.

Isao Matsuhashi Mr. Isao Matsuhashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2007. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for JTB Corp. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Japan Travel Bureau Foundation, as well as Chairman of the Board in NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION.

Shin Nagase Mr. Shin Nagase has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for ANA HOLDINGS INC., ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. and ANA Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Masaaki Shirakawa Mr. Masaaki Shirakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to serve as President in Bank of Japan, and a professor in Kyoto University.

Iwao Taka Mr. Iwao Taka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Reitaku University.