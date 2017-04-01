Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (8802.T)
8802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,038JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Hirotaka Sugiyama
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
Junichi Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
Jo Kato
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
Junichi Tanisawa
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Naoto Aiba
|62
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuji Arimori
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer
Kenichi Iwata
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Atsuo Kyono
|61
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Katayama
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
Noboru Nishigai
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
Kenji Hosokane
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
Hisashi Komada
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuo Yuasa
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
Yutaro Yotsuzuka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting
Futoshi Chiba
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Yuji Fujioka
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Soichiro Hayashi
|63
|2017
|Group Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Toru Kimura
|Executive Officer
Masaharu Miyajima
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Bunroku Naganuma
|Group Executive Officer
Atsushi Nakajima
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Operation Planning
Akinori Nakajo
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Tetsuya Ohkusa
|Group Executive Officer
Ikuo Ohno
|Executive Officer, Director of 1st Urban Development
Nobuhiro Okumoto
|58
|Group Executive Officer
Yutaka Tajima
|59
|2017
|Group Executive Officer
Keiji Takano
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Investment Management Business
Hidemi Waki
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Akihiko Watanabe
|2016
|Group Executive Officer
Masaki Yamagishi
|Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations
Toru Ohkusa
|62
|2016
|Director
Yutaka Yanagisawa
|66
|2016
|Director
Shin Ebihara
|69
|2015
|Independent Director
Setsuko Egami
|67
|2015
|Independent Director
Isao Matsuhashi
|84
|2007
|Independent Director
Shin Nagase
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
Masaaki Shirakawa
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
Iwao Taka
|61
|2016
|Independent Director
Shu Tomioka
|69
|2006
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Hirotaka Sugiyama
|Mr. Hirotaka Sugiyama has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director of Group Planning, Director of Accounting, Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs, Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
Junichi Yoshida
|Mr. Junichi Yoshida has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Business, Director of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources Planning in the Company.
Jo Kato
|Mr. Jo Kato has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Overseas Business in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary.
Junichi Tanisawa
|Mr. Junichi Tanisawa has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
Naoto Aiba
|Mr. Naoto Aiba has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Development and Planning, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Building Business Planning Main Building Business Unit in the Company.
Tetsuji Arimori
|Mr. Tetsuji Arimori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.
Kenichi Iwata
|Mr. Kenichi Iwata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Leasing Sales in the Company. He also used to serve as Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., as well as President and Director in another subsidiary.
Atsuo Kyono
|Mr. Atsuo Kyono has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Leisure Business Office, Director of Development Operation and Director of Housing Planning Operation in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO RESIDENCE Co., Ltd.
Hiroshi Katayama
|Mr. Hiroshi Katayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Investment Management Business Promotion Office in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation.
Noboru Nishigai
|Mr. Noboru Nishigai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI ESTATE HOME Co., Ltd.
Kenji Hosokane
|Mr. Kenji Hosokane has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in July 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yokohama Office, Manager of Urban Project Business Office, Director of Marunouchi Development and Director of Building Asset Development in the Company.
Hisashi Komada
|Mr. Hisashi Komada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tohoku Office and Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance in the Company.
Tetsuo Yuasa
|Mr. Tetsuo Yuasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Building Management Planning in the Company.
Yutaro Yotsuzuka
Futoshi Chiba
Yuji Fujioka
Soichiro Hayashi
Toru Kimura
Masaharu Miyajima
Bunroku Naganuma
Atsushi Nakajima
Akinori Nakajo
Tetsuya Ohkusa
Ikuo Ohno
Nobuhiro Okumoto
Yutaka Tajima
Keiji Takano
Hidemi Waki
Akihiko Watanabe
Masaki Yamagishi
Toru Ohkusa
|Mr. Toru Ohkusa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
Yutaka Yanagisawa
|Mr. Yutaka Yanagisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Main Planning Administration Unit, Manager of Internal Auditing Office, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director of Business Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.
Shin Ebihara
|Mr. Shin Ebihara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.
Setsuko Egami
|Ms. Setsuko Egami has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is a Professor of Musashi University. She used to work for East Japan Railway Company and another company.
Isao Matsuhashi
|Mr. Isao Matsuhashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2007. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for JTB Corp. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Japan Travel Bureau Foundation, as well as Chairman of the Board in NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION.
Shin Nagase
|Mr. Shin Nagase has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for ANA HOLDINGS INC., ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. and ANA Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd.
Masaaki Shirakawa
|Mr. Masaaki Shirakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to serve as President in Bank of Japan, and a professor in Kyoto University.
Iwao Taka
|Mr. Iwao Taka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Reitaku University.
Shu Tomioka
|Mr. Shu Tomioka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2006. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Morgan Stanley and another company.
