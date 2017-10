Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)

Name Description

Junji Takashima Mr. Junji Takashima has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since June 2007. He joined the Company in September 1971. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Coal Mining Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Public Law from University of Tokyo in March 1954.

Kojun Nishima Mr. Kojun Nishima has been serving as President, Chief Director of Building Business and Representative Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Building Business, Director of Business Management, Director of City Development, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mansion Business and Deputy Chief Director of City Development in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Kenichi Onodera Mr. Kenichi Onodera has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include President, Director of Building Development in Main Building Business, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Building Management, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Urban Development Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1970.

Yoshiyuki Odai Mr. Yoshiyuki Odai has been serving as Director of Finance in Main Administration Unit and Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since November 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Business Planning, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Deputy Chief Director of Finance and Chief Director of Mansion Business in the Company.

Toshikazu Tanaka Mr. Toshikazu Tanaka has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a Japan-based subsidiary, Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Central Sales in Main Building Business Unit, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Housing Business, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs, Chief Director of Related Business and Chief Director of Housing Regeneration Business in the Company.

Masato Kobayashi Mr. Masato Kobayashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mansion Business, Director of Building Planning, Chief Director of Site Development, Director of Tokyo Site, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of City Development Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1983.

Nobuaki Takemura Mr. Nobuaki Takemura has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Administration and Representative Director of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Supervision , Chief Director of Finance, Manager of Planning Officer, Director of Accounting in Main Finance and Accounting Unit, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Masumi Aoki Mr. Masumi Aoki has been serving as Chief Director of Housing Condominium Business and Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Kansai Office in Main Urban Development Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Land Development and Chief Director of Housing Condominium Business in the Company.

Koji Ito Mr. Koji Ito has been serving as Director of General Affairs in Main Administration Unit and Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Development Planning in Main Urban Development Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Construction Technology, Chief Director of Housing Condominium Business, Chief Director of Customer and Chief Director of Business Development in the Company.

Hiroshi Kato Mr. Hiroshi Kato has been serving as Chief Director of New Construction Business and Director in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Related Business in Main Business Unit, Executive Officer, Director of Land in Main Urban Development Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Land Development, Deputy Chief Director of Building Business, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asset Development Business and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company.

Shoichi Abe Mr. Shoichi Abe has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.