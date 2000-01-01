8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)
8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
569.85INR
9:53am BST
569.85INR
9:53am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.90 (+5.54%)
Rs29.90 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs539.95
Rs539.95
Open
Rs544.50
Rs544.50
Day's High
Rs577.75
Rs577.75
Day's Low
Rs543.65
Rs543.65
Volume
630,745
630,745
Avg. Vol
163,291
163,291
52-wk High
Rs814.90
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70
Rs364.70
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Venkatachari
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
R.S. Ramani
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Lakshmanan Kannappan
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Harish Ganesan
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Jayashree Jagannathan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravi Chandran
|Head of Indian Operations and Non US Territory Sales
|
Sujatha Chandrasekaran
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
J. Gurumurthi
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dinesh Punniamoorthy
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Padmini Ravichandran
|50
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Babita Singaram
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Suresh Venkatachari
|Mr. Suresh Venkatachari is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He has more than 26+ years of experience in the IT solutions & consulting industry. He leads our global leadership team that harnesses the knowledge of three market leaders to any organization. Suresh is a thought leader and entrepreneur and has developed and executed demand driven strategies to grow the business. He has founded four IT companies over the past 14 years, of which two are public limited. Prior to this, Suresh was the Head of Electronic Banking at Deutsche Bank, Singapore.
|
R.S. Ramani
|Mr. R.S. Ramani is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the company. He has 27+ years of experience in finance roles, the key areas of focus for Ramani is Finance, Accounting, Auditing and operations in IT, Education and Trading Industries. His entrepreneurial experience over the two decades in various industries in India and Overseas solid management expertise in Finance, administration and operations ensures achievement of commercial success for customers and partners.
|
Lakshmanan Kannappan
|Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company. and he is the Head of Cloud IAM business for 8KMiles, he is a visionary leader, a serial entrepreneur who leads and directs the business operations for 8KMIles. He founded FuGen Solutions acquired by 8KMiles, is a serial entrepreneur with 24 years of software industry experience and also supports investments and M&A activities for 8KMiles. Lena is also one of the original founders of SAML 2.0 protocol and Federated Identity Management model for the industry while at OrangeFrance Telecom, which changed the way Identity Information is shared between Service Providers and enabled the huge success of SaaS, Cloud and Social Networking. Lena is a regular invited speaker in industry related events.
|
Harish Ganesan
|Mr. Harish Ganesan is Chief Technology Officer of the company. and he has been Co-Founder of 8KMiles. Harish Ganesan has more than 16+ years of experience in architecting and developing cloud computing, e-commerce and mobile application systems. He has also built large Internet banking solutions that catered to the needs of millions of users, where security and authentication were critical factors. He is responsible for the overall technology direction of the 8KMiles products and services in Cloud, Big Data and Mobility Space. Harish is a thought leader in Cloud related technologies, an Advisor and has many followers for his blogs.
|
Jayashree Jagannathan
|
Ravi Chandran
|Mr. Ravi Chandran is Head of Indian Operations and Non US Territory Sales of the company. He has more than 30 years of experience in IT Products, Solutions and Services Industry and solid management expertise in Marketing, Sales, Delivery and Operations. Prior to joining 8K Miles, Ravi was heading UK and Europe Operations for Ramco Systems and instrumental to drive new customer acquisition. Earlier, he has worked as Head of Global Sales and Marketing for RS Software, a company specializing in payment industry and Head of UK and Europe operations for Keane where he was responsible for topline and P&L Managed a team of 800 people (including delivery) between India and Europe and focusing on Telco, BFSI and Retail. Prior to that, he was with Keane APAC, Tecsol and IBM Singapore and Australia.
|
Sujatha Chandrasekaran
|Ms. Sujatha Chandrasekaran serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Suja brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and leadership roles in both the consumer goods and retail industries, including some of the world’s greatest retail and consumer goods organizations. Currently, She serves as the Global CIO for Kimberly--Clark Corporation, where she is leveraging her strong track record of leading technology and digital organizations to deliver significant value to Kimberly--Clark and its customers. With its well--known brands such as Kleenex, Scott, Huggies, Pull--Ups, Kotex and Depend, Kimberly--Clark products are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Suja recently transitioned from serving as SVP, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer at Wal--Mart Stores Inc., the Fortune 1 Company in the world. She has led technology and data transformation for Wal--Mart US, Sam’s Club and Wal--Mart International. Prior to that, she has served as Global Chief Information Officer of The Timberland Company, where she was accountable for the Footwear, Apparel & Accessories retailer’s technology, ecommerce and digital transformation. As the VP and Chief Technology Officer of PepsiCo North America, Ms. Chandrasekaran led the company’s digital and technology strategy and delivery for its business units including Frito Lay, Pepsi Beverages, Quaker, Tropicana, Gatorade and Pepsi Bottling. As the CIO of Transformation, for Nestle Americas, Ms. Chandrasekaran led the world’s largest food & beverage company’s business transformation initiatives including business process, technology and data transformation for the company’s Global Business Excellence (GLOBE) across Nestle Americas.
|
J. Gurumurthi
|
Dinesh Punniamoorthy
|
Padmini Ravichandran
|
Babita Singaram
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Suresh Venkatachari
|--
|
R.S. Ramani
|--
|
Lakshmanan Kannappan
|--
|
Harish Ganesan
|--
|
Jayashree Jagannathan
|--
|
Ravi Chandran
|--
|
Sujatha Chandrasekaran
|--
|
J. Gurumurthi
|--
|
Dinesh Punniamoorthy
|--
|
Padmini Ravichandran
|--
|
Babita Singaram
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Suresh Venkatachari
|0
|0
|
R.S. Ramani
|0
|0
|
Lakshmanan Kannappan
|0
|0
|
Harish Ganesan
|0
|0
|
Jayashree Jagannathan
|0
|0
|
Ravi Chandran
|0
|0
|
Sujatha Chandrasekaran
|0
|0
|
J. Gurumurthi
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Punniamoorthy
|0
|0
|
Padmini Ravichandran
|0
|0
|
Babita Singaram
|0
|0