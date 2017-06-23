Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)
9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,315JPY
7:00am BST
3,315JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.91%)
¥30 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥3,285
¥3,285
Open
¥3,285
¥3,285
Day's High
¥3,320
¥3,320
Day's Low
¥3,280
¥3,280
Volume
411,800
411,800
Avg. Vol
437,919
437,919
52-wk High
¥3,320
¥3,320
52-wk Low
¥2,495
¥2,495
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|65
|1999
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|52
|2017
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|71
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Inomori
|59
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Osamu Makino
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Hiroaki Miwa
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Akihiro Ojiro
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Life Service Creation
|
Koichi Sekiguchi
|61
|2017
|Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning
|
Yutaka Tsuzuki
|56
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Railway Business
|
Yoshimi Yokota
|55
|2017
|Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning
|
Takashi Kohiyama
|55
|2017
|Director of Public Relations, Director
|
Yasuyoshi Ohkuma
|62
|2014
|Director of System Development, Director
|
Hiroya Ohtsuka
|55
|2016
|Director of Group Business, Director
|
Toshiaki Onodera
|57
|2016
|Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Investigation Office, Director
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|69
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Noriko Yagasaki
|54
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Tsuyoshi Shiratori
|2017
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|Mr. Yoshizumi Nezu has been serving as President and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 1999. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Director of Related Business Office, Manager of Related Business Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|Mr. Tsutomu Yamamoto has been serving as Director of Finance and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989.
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|Mr. Kenichi Tsunoda has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include Director of General Planning Office, Manager of General Planning Office, Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in the Company.
|
Shinji Inomori
|Mr. Shinji Inomori has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Senior Director of Leasing, Chief Director of Railway Development Business, Managing Director and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to served as Managing Director in a subsidiary.
|
Osamu Makino
|Mr. Osamu Makino has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning Management , Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit and Director of Vehicles in the Company.
|
Hiroaki Miwa
|Mr. Hiroaki Miwa has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning and Management in Main Railway Business Unit, Chief Director of Life Service Creation and Director of Human Resources in the Company.
|
Akihiro Ojiro
|Mr. Akihiro Ojiro has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Life Service Creation in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Building Business, Director of Main Railroad Development Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Life Service Creation and Director of Living Environment Development in the Company.
|
Koichi Sekiguchi
|Mr. Koichi Sekiguchi has been serving as Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in September 2014. He used to work for Japan Meteorological Agency and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan.
|
Yutaka Tsuzuki
|Mr. Yutaka Tsuzuki has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Transportation and Manager of Railway Crew Training School in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Tobu Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Yoshimi Yokota
|Mr. Yoshimi Yokota has been serving as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director of Ikebukuro Development Project in the Company.
|
Takashi Kohiyama
|Mr. Takashi Kohiyama has been serving as Director of Public Relations and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Building Business in Main Rental Sales Unit and Director of Building Business in Main Life Service Creation Unit in the Company.
|
Yasuyoshi Ohkuma
|Mr. Yasuyoshi Ohkuma has been serving as Director of System Development and Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978.
|
Hiroya Ohtsuka
|Mr. Hiroya Ohtsuka has been serving as Director of Group Business and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for two subseries, including TOBU TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.
|
Toshiaki Onodera
|Mr. Toshiaki Onodera has been serving as Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Investigation Office and Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Director of Transportation in Main Railway Business Unit in the Company.
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Independent Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in TOKYU CORPORATION.
|
Noriko Yagasaki
|Ms. Noriko Yagasaki has been serving as Independent Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 2015. She is also an Associate Professor of Toyo University. She used to work for Tokyo Metropolitan University, The Sumitomo Bank, Limited and The Japan Research Institute, Limited.
|
Tsuyoshi Shiratori
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|--
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|--
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|--
|
Shinji Inomori
|--
|
Osamu Makino
|--
|
Hiroaki Miwa
|--
|
Akihiro Ojiro
|--
|
Koichi Sekiguchi
|--
|
Yutaka Tsuzuki
|--
|
Yoshimi Yokota
|--
|
Takashi Kohiyama
|--
|
Yasuyoshi Ohkuma
|--
|
Hiroya Ohtsuka
|--
|
Toshiaki Onodera
|--
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|--
|
Noriko Yagasaki
|--
|
Tsuyoshi Shiratori
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|0
|0
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|0
|0
|
Shinji Inomori
|0
|0
|
Osamu Makino
|0
|0
|
Hiroaki Miwa
|0
|0
|
Akihiro Ojiro
|0
|0
|
Koichi Sekiguchi
|0
|0
|
Yutaka Tsuzuki
|0
|0
|
Yoshimi Yokota
|0
|0
|
Takashi Kohiyama
|0
|0
|
Yasuyoshi Ohkuma
|0
|0
|
Hiroya Ohtsuka
|0
|0
|
Toshiaki Onodera
|0
|0
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|0
|0
|
Noriko Yagasaki
|0
|0
|
Tsuyoshi Shiratori
|0
|0