Edition:
United Kingdom

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)

9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,206JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,203
Open
¥2,202
Day's High
¥2,215
Day's Low
¥2,194
Volume
582,800
Avg. Vol
595,257
52-wk High
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshimitsu Yamaki

70 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koji Hoshino

62 2017 President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Dakiyama

58 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Takashi Hayama

55 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Jun Koyanagi

59 2017 President of Subsidiaries, Director

Mikio Ogawa

65 2017 Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Promotion, Representative Director

Ichiro Kaneko

62 2014 Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Life Creation Business

Yoshihiko Shimooka

61 2017 Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning

Toshiro Yamamoto

58 2015 Managing Director, Executive Officer

Isamu Arakawa

57 2016 Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs, Director

Hideshi Igarashi

55 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Transportation Service Business, Director

Yoshiyuki Iwasaki

2016 Executive Officer

Satoshi Kuroda

2014 Executive Officer

Hidehiro Mizukami

2016 Executive Officer

Shigeru Suzuki

2017 Executive Officer

Akinori Tateyama

2014 Executive Officer

Tomijiro Morita

76 1999 Independent Director

Yorihiko Ohsuga

73 2017 Director

Hiroko Nakayama

72 2015 Independent Director

Tamotsu Nomakuchi

76 2015 Independent Director

Yasuhiro Yatsuhashi

2017 IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Toshimitsu Yamaki

Mr. Toshimitsu Yamaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Policy, Director of Human Resource, Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Chief Director of Group Business Planning in the Company.

Koji Hoshino

Mr. Koji Hoshino has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Director of Passenger Service and Director of Operation Vehicles in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Odakyu bus Co., Ltd.

Hiroyuki Dakiyama

Mr. Hiroyuki Dakiyama has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Odakyu bus Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Hayama

Mr. Takashi Hayama has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ODAKYU Resorts Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Manager of IR Office in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Odakyu Housing Co., Ltd.

Jun Koyanagi

Mr. Jun Koyanagi has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Traffic Planning in the Company.

Mikio Ogawa

Mr. Mikio Ogawa has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Promotion and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Group Business, Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Group Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Odakyu Department Store.

Ichiro Kaneko

Mr. Ichiro Kaneko has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Life Creation Business in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations, Director of General Affairs and Chief Director of Life Service Business in the Company.

Yoshihiko Shimooka

Mr. Yoshihiko Shimooka has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of General Affairs in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Odakyu bus Co., Ltd. and Tachikawabus.

Toshiro Yamamoto

Mr. Toshiro Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Executive Officer in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Planning Finance, Director of Finance and Manager of IR Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, HOKUO TOKYO CO., LTD.

Isamu Arakawa

Mr. Isamu Arakawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Senior Director of Hotel Business and Director in charge of Business Planning in the Company.

Hideshi Igarashi

Mr. Hideshi Igarashi has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Transportation Service Business and Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Driving Vehicle and Director of Electricity in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Iwasaki

Satoshi Kuroda

Hidehiro Mizukami

Shigeru Suzuki

Akinori Tateyama

Tomijiro Morita

Mr. Tomijiro Morita has been serving as Independent Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 1999. He is also working for Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Yorihiko Ohsuga

Mr. Yorihiko Ohsuga has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1968. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Director of Transportation Planning, Director of Automobile, Director of Transportation, Managing Director, President and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Hiroko Nakayama

Ms. Hiroko Nakayama has been serving as Independent Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also working for a Japan-based committee. She used to work for Tokyo Eco Service Co., Ltd.

Tamotsu Nomakuchi

Mr. Tamotsu Nomakuchi has been serving as Independent Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.

Yasuhiro Yatsuhashi

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading