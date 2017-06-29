Edition:
United Kingdom

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd (9009.T)

9009.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,420JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥45 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
¥3,375
Open
¥3,375
Day's High
¥3,425
Day's Low
¥3,370
Volume
741,500
Avg. Vol
429,308
52-wk High
¥3,425
52-wk Low
¥2,364

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Norio Saigusa

68 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toshiya Kobayashi

57 2017 President, Representative Director

Takao Amano

51 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenichiro Hirata

66 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Yukihito Mashimo

54 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Eiichiro Matsukami

55 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Takashi Saito

58 2017 Senior Managing Director

Masaya Kato

56 2015 Managing Director

Masahiro Murotani

2017 Managing Director, Chief Director of Railway

Atsushi Shinozaki

55 2017 Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Susumu Toshima

49 2016 Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director

Makoto Kawasumi

49 2016 Director of Accounting, Director

Hiroyuki Miyajima

50 2015 Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Construction in Main Railway Unit, Director

Hiroyuki Seizawa

51 2015 Senior Director of Business, Director of Internal Auditing, Director

Fumiya Akai

78 2014 Independent Director

Yasunobu Furukawa

63 2014 Independent Director

Eiichi Sugimori

2016 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Norio Saigusa

Mr. Norio Saigusa was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Chuo University in March 1971.

Toshiya Kobayashi

Mr. Toshiya Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Group Strategy and Director of Planning Administration in Main Railway Unit in the Company.

Takao Amano

Mr. Takao Amano has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Keisei Construction, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit in the Company.

Kenichiro Hirata

Mr. Kenichiro Hirata was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Yukihito Mashimo

Mr. Yukihito Mashimo has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Shinkeisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Human Resources and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Eiichiro Matsukami

Mr. Eiichiro Matsukami was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. as well as President and director of a subsidiary, Kanto Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Takashi Saito

Mr. Takashi Saito was named Senior Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Masaya Kato

Mr. Masaya Kato has been serving as Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Masahiro Murotani

Atsushi Shinozaki

Mr. Atsushi Shinozaki was named Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Susumu Toshima

Mr. Susumu Toshima has been serving as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1990.

Makoto Kawasumi

Mr. Makoto Kawasumi has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Hiroyuki Miyajima

Mr. Hiroyuki Miyajima has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Construction in Main Railway Unit and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Hiroyuki Seizawa

Mr. Hiroyuki Seizawa has been serving as Senior Director of Business, Director of Internal Auditing and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Fumiya Akai

Mr. Fumiya Akai has been serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He is also working for Takusyou Sogo Law Firm.

Yasunobu Furukawa

Mr. Yasunobu Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to work for Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Eiichi Sugimori

