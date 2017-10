West Japan Railway Co (9021.T)

Name Description

Seiji Manabe Mr. Seiji Manabe has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board of Directors in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Vice President, Director in Charge of Main General Planning Unit, Director of Finance, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tokyo and Chief Director of General Planning in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1976.

Tatsuo Kijima Mr. Tatsuo Kijima has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Vice President, Manager of Human Resources Development Office in Human Resources Unit, Manager in Finance Unit, Manager of Publicity Office, Director of Human Resources, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Planning and Chief Director of Tokyo in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyushu University in March 1978.

Kazuaki Hasegawa Mr. Kazuaki Hasegawa has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creation and Representative Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Manager of Main Sales Unit and Director of Main General Planning Unit and President of Okayama Office in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Norihiko Yoshie Mr. Norihiko Yoshie has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Railway and Representative Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Vehicles in Main Railways Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Senior Director of Shinkansen in Main Railway Unit and Director of Technology in Main Railway Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Nobutoshi Nikaido Mr. Nobutoshi Nikaido has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tokyo, Director of General Affairs, Manager of Fukuchiyama Line Accident Action Audit Office and Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Manager of Group Promotion Office in Main General Planning Unit, Chief Director of General Planning, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and President of Kyoto Office in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.

Fumihito Ogata Mr. Fumihito Ogata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Planning, Chief Director of IT and Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations, Director of Auditing, Senior Director of Corporate Ethic & Risk and Chief Director of Tokyo in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Shinichi Handa Mr. Shinichi Handa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Safety Promotion in Main Railway Unit and Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Secretary's Office, President of Wakayama Office, Director of Facilities in Main Railway Unit and Director of Audit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Yoshihisa Hirano Mr. Yoshihisa Hirano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Kinki and Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director in charge of Electric Unit in Main Railway Unit, Manager of Security System Office in Main Railway Unit and Director of Technology Planning in Main Railway Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Atsushi Sugioka Mr. Atsushi Sugioka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Creation in West Japan Railway Company since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, President of Hiroshima Office, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Manager in Main General Planning Unit, Director in Main General Planning Unit and Manager of Construction Unit in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Master's degree in Transportation Civil Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Ushio Kurahara Mr. Ushio Kurahara has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in West Japan Railway Company since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Manager in charge of Main Total Planning Unit and Manager of Main Sales Unit in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1989.

Masafumi Ise Mr. Masafumi Ise has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Hiroshima Office in West Japan Railway Company since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Creation, Manager in charge of Main Total Planning Unit and Leader of Main Creation Unit in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Urban Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1988.

Kunimasa Kojima Mr. Kunimasa Kojima has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Kanazawa Office in West Japan Railway Company since 2016. His previous titles include Leader of Business Planning Unit, Manager of IT Promotion Office and Director of Customer's Service in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained a Master's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Kuniaki Morikawa Mr. Kuniaki Morikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Shinkansen Management in West Japan Railway Company since 2016. His previous titles include Director in charge of Safety Promotion and Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained a Master's degree in Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1985.

Keijiro Nakamura Mr. Keijiro Nakamura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Facilities in Main Railway Unit in West Japan Railway Company since 2016. His previous titles include Director in charge of Facilities, President of Okayama Office and Deputy Chief Director of Bullet Train Management in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from Osaka University in March 1985.

Takayuki Sasaki Mr. Takayuki Sasaki has been serving as Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2016. His previous titles include Chairman of the Board, President, Director of General Affairs in Kinki Transport Main Unit, Director of Finance, Deputy Chief Director in Main Railway Unit, Director of Sales in Main Railway Unit, Chief Director of Line Planning Team in Main Railway Unit, Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Director of IT in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, WEST JAPAN RAILWAY DAILY SERVICE NET COMPANY Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1970.

Tadashi Ishikawa Mr. Tadashi Ishikawa has been serving as Independent Director of West Japan Railway Company since June 2006. He is also working for Oh- Ebashi LPC & Partners. He used to work for Kobe University and other two law firms.

Hideo Miyahara Mr. Hideo Miyahara has been serving as Independent Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 21, 2013. He is also working for NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). He is also a Professor of Osaka University. He used to work for Kyoto University and National Institute of Information and Communications Technology. He obtained a Ph.D. in Engineering from Osaka University in January 1973.

Yuzo Murayama Mr. Yuzo Murayama has been serving as Independent Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2010. He is also a Professor of Doshisha University. He used to wok for Research Institute, Ltd., Kansai Gaidai University and Osaka University of Foreign Studies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Doshisha University in March 1975, and his Ph.D. in Economics from University of Washington in March 1982.

Norihiko Saito Mr. Norihiko Saito has been serving as Independent Director in West Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2012. He is also working for KINDEN CORPORATION. He used to work for Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. He obtained his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tokyo.