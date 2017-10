Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T)

Name Description

Yasumi Kudo Mr. Yasumi Kudo has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman Corporate Officer and Representative Director of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include President, President Corporate Officer, Vice President Corporate Officer, Manager of Automobile Vessel Group, Managing Director, Corporate Officer and Senior Managing Corporate Officer in the Company.

Tadaaki Naito Mr. Tadaaki Naito has been serving as President, President Corporate Officer and Representative Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Vice President Corporate Officer, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Managing Corporate Officer, Manager of Petroleum Group and Corporate Officer in the Company.

Eiichi Takahashi Mr. Eiichi Takahashi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Corporate Officer in the Company.

Naoya Tazawa Mr. Naoya Tazawa has been serving as Executive Vice-President Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Representative Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since July 10, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Manager of Human Resources Group, Corporate Officer, Managing Corporate Officer and Director in the Company.

Hidetoshi Maruyama Mr. Hidetoshi Maruyama has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of General Cargo Transportation and Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Corporate Officer and Managing Corporate Officer in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Yoshida Mr. Yoshiyuki Yoshida has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs and Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since July 10, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Corporate Officer and Manager of Human Resources Group in the Company.

Koichi Chikaraishi Mr. Koichi Chikaraishi has been serving as Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Automotive Transportation and Representative Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Manager of Paper Manufacturing Raw Materials Group, Corporate Officer and Managing Corporate Officer in the Company.

Hitoshi Nagasawa Mr. Hitoshi Nagasawa has been serving as Senior Managing Corporate Officer and Representative Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since July 10, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Corporate Officer, Manager of LNG Group and Corporate Officer in the Company.

Kazuo Ogasawara Mr. Kazuo Ogasawara has been serving as Managing Corporate Officer and Chief Director of Dry Bulk Transportation in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Corporate Officer and Manager of Iron Making Material Group in the Company.

Hitoshi Ohshika Mr. Hitoshi Ohshika has been serving as Managing Corporate Officer in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Corporate Officer and Manager of Business Strategy Group in the Company.

Yoshihiro Katayama Mr. Yoshihiro Katayama has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since June 2016. He is also a Professor of Waseda University. He used to work for Keio University.

Hiroko Kuniya Ms. Hiroko Kuniya has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since June 2017. She is also working for Tokyo University of the Arts. She used to work for Japan Broadcasting Corporation.